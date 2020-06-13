'It won't be the same': Behind-closed-doors victory will take the shine off Liverpool's first Premier League title, says McManaman

Despite Liverpool's long wait for their first title of the English Premier League era, one former Anfield star says the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic will take the shine off the occasion for Reds fans.

Liverpool can capture the title against crosstown rivals Everton next weekend Sunday if Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

And while the Reds' title victory will undoubtedly be sweet for the club, former player Steve McManaman says the behind-closed-doors nature of the season finale will make it a more subdued affair.

Liverpool currently sit on 82 points from 29 games of the 38-game season played, 25 points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City in second.

It means the title is an inevitability for Jurgen Klopp's men, but former star McManaman said things just "won't be the same" for the fans as they are forced to celebrate from afar as their players capture their first-ever Premier League title.

"It'll be fantastic when it happens but the fans are not going to be there," McManaman told the BBC.

"Further down the line, the fans will be allowed in, they can celebrate properly then and have a parade round the city.

"You saw the reaction of the fans when Liverpool brought home the Champions League. If they win the league they will celebrate, but it won't be the same as being at the ground and celebrating with the team."

Last season's champions Manchester City return to action against Arsenal as the Premier League season resumes on Wednesday night, with Liverpool set to follow against Everton the following Sunday.