'She was the best': World Cup winner had SEX with Pamela Anderson 12 TIMES A DAY during doomed romance with ex-Baywatch star
Rami and Anderson seemed infatuated with each other before their relationship of more than two years ended acrimoniously last summer, frequently demonstrating their passion through smitten social media posts and public declarations of love.
The member of the victorious French squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia was forced to deny accusations that he had cheated on and abused the actress and model when they split, but the 34-year-old spoke glowingly about his sex life with Anderson earlier this year, according to one of his former team-mates.
"Rami told us a lot of interesting things about Pamela," Aleksandr Kokorin, who trained alongside the center-back at Russian Premier League side Sochi, reportedly told former Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Aliyev in an interview.
"Naturally, everyone was interested in how she was in bed. He said that she was the best woman in his life.
"He said that he and Pamela had 12 times a night. I was not even ashamed to share such information."
Ardent activist Anderson alleged that Adil had been violent towards her in a heartbroken Instagram post announcing their breakup and the details of an apparent email exchange with the mother of his two-year-old twins, claiming that he had led a "double life" and that her time with him had been a "big lie."
In one of the exchanges posted by Anderson, Rami's former partner, Sidonie Biemont, appeared to say that he had told her his relationship with the American was purely platonic.
Rami responded with a post of his own alleging that Anderson had been behind French anti-domestic violence charity Solidarite Femmes' decision to drop him as an ambassador.
Complex, mysterious, beautiful man - @adilrami ❤️ my love, my strength, my weakness. Merci for ALL you do - even the parts that hurt. You teach me , love me imperfectly - you make me grow - you push me to places I’ve never been. An artists soul ... I crave you Merci for trying to be better every day - for finding me and fighting for us. #FTW
He added: "If she wanted to hurt me, she chose very well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something very important for me."
Rami was at French club Marseille while he was with Anderson but was sacked for gross misconduct in August 2019. He played one game for Turkish side Fenerbahce before moving to Sochi in February, leaving the club without making an appearance at the end of last month following a dispute over his contract and pay.Also on rt.com ‘Bringing the best of Pamela Anderson to Russia’: Adil Rami poses with plastic breasts in cheeky nod to Baywatch ex-girlfriend