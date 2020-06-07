Novak Djokovic expresses concern over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus safety protocols

World number one Novak Djokovic has questioned the coronavirus safety protocols in place for the US Open, calling the measures “extreme.”

The 33-year-old Serbian has won the tournament three times, but is unhappy at the concessions players are expected to make for the hard court Grand Slam, which is set to get underway on August 31 at New York’s Flushing Meadows.

Speaking to Prva TV in his home country, he said “we would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested two or three times per week.

“Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible. I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist.”

The 17-time Grand Slam champion added: “I had a telephone call with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held.

“The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme.”

Earlier this week in a media call, world number two Rafael Nadal was skeptical at the idea of traveling to New York, saying he has no intention of defending his title until every player is able to travel safely.

The professional game has been deferred until the end of July at the earliest.