Next-level trolling: UFC's Darren Till creates ENTIRE WEBSITE just to roast rival Mike Perry

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has taken his online war of words with rival fighter Mike Perry to a new level as he builds a website aimed solely at poking fun at the American brawler.

Till has long held an interesting persona online, with his Instagram account regularly trolling his UFC foes - with Perry a constant target since the two had a confrontation outside the octagon immediately following Till's victory against Donald Cerrone in Poland in 2017.

Since then, the two fighters appeared to cool their animosity towards one another but any ceasefire has well and truly ended after Till released a brand-new website www.mikeperryisabum.com.

Also on rt.com 'Christ have mercy on us': UFC star Mike Perry viciously trolled online as training footage with GIRLFRIEND emerges (VIDEO)

The site features several images of Perry coming off second best in fights. One image shows 'Platinum' with a badly broken nose suffered in a fight against Vincente Luque, while another shows him being submitted via armbar by common opponent Cerrone.

The website's 'partners' section contains images of strange hybrid images of Till's face amalgamated into those of the likes of Dana White, Angela Hill and other UFC personalities as well as a link to Perry getting knocked to the canvas in a professional boxing match.

In addition to the website, Till appears to have also created several Instagram accounts whose entire purpose appears to be to mock Perry. He has since blocked the accounts.

All of this comes after Perry referred to Till as a "fat scouser" in a post to Twitter.

Yo the me and @darrentill2 fight makes a lot of sense. Let me get that cuz he got too much credit for being a fat scouser piece of dog crap. Scouser’s and european fans haven’t wanted no more of me since @DanHotChocolate but they hype their boys up 🇺🇸 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 17, 2020

Perry has yet to respond to Till's latest online salvo but he is due to return to the Octagon on June 27 against Mickey Gall, and you can be sure that the topic will be raised by the media during Fight Week.

As for Till, it was recently announced that he will fight former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker on July 25 on 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi.