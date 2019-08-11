 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘He can smell around a corner!’ Mike Perry suffers badly broken nose at UFC Uruguay (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

Published time: 11 Aug, 2019 10:50 Edited time: 11 Aug, 2019 11:19
© AFP / Michael Reaves | Getty Images / Alexandre Schneider
‘Platinum’ Mike Perry won’t soon forget his trip to Montevideo to fight South American star Vicente Luque after the American found himself on the receiving end of what some fans are calling the ‘worst’ broken nose in UFC history.

Three rounds into the back-and-forth co-main event encounter in the organization's debut card in Uruguay, Brazil's Luque connected flush with a flying knee, contorting Perry's nose beyond recognition.

To the American's credit, not only did he keep fighting but he arguably got the better of the fight's closing exchanges as time elapsed in the final round.

However, despite his undoubted grittiness, Perry ultimately found himself on the wrong end of a split-decision loss to mark the fourth defeat in his last six fights after beginning his UFC career with a 4-1 record. 

© Getty Images / Alexandre Schneider

Shortly after the defeat, Perry's new image was photographed by UFC President Dana White, who uploaded a snap of the fighter's amateur rhinoplasty job for the world to see.

Perry was taken to hospital after the fight to have a CT scan, while a report from Damon Martin said he was also experiencing breathing issues related to the broken nose.

The loss is another setback to a fighter who is among the more popular athletes in the UFC's welterweight division, but his no-nonsense style of brawling has provided a consistent source of entertainment for MMA fans and fighters alike – some of whom took to Twitter to commiserate with Perry on his new look.

