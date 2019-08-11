‘He can smell around a corner!’ Mike Perry suffers badly broken nose at UFC Uruguay (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry won’t soon forget his trip to Montevideo to fight South American star Vicente Luque after the American found himself on the receiving end of what some fans are calling the ‘worst’ broken nose in UFC history.

Three rounds into the back-and-forth co-main event encounter in the organization's debut card in Uruguay, Brazil's Luque connected flush with a flying knee, contorting Perry's nose beyond recognition.

Also on rt.com Zabeast is back: Rising Russian featherweight Magomedsharipov to face Calvin Kattar at UFC Boston

To the American's credit, not only did he keep fighting but he arguably got the better of the fight's closing exchanges as time elapsed in the final round.

However, despite his undoubted grittiness, Perry ultimately found himself on the wrong end of a split-decision loss to mark the fourth defeat in his last six fights after beginning his UFC career with a 4-1 record.

Shortly after the defeat, Perry's new image was photographed by UFC President Dana White, who uploaded a snap of the fighter's amateur rhinoplasty job for the world to see.

Perry was taken to hospital after the fight to have a CT scan, while a report from Damon Martin said he was also experiencing breathing issues related to the broken nose.

The loss is another setback to a fighter who is among the more popular athletes in the UFC's welterweight division, but his no-nonsense style of brawling has provided a consistent source of entertainment for MMA fans and fighters alike – some of whom took to Twitter to commiserate with Perry on his new look.

I do not like Mike Perry but you got to admit, he can smell around a corner #ufcuraguay — ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🇺🇸 (@dcofte) August 11, 2019

Per Heidi Androl — Mike Perry went to the hospital for a CT scan after suffering a badly broken nose. He was apparently having some trouble breathing after the fight for obvious reasons. #UFCUruguay — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 11, 2019

Vicente Luque and Mike Perry put on a rock-'em-sock-'em slugfest over three rounds, and Luque ended up getting the split-decision victory, his ninth win in his last 10 fights. What did Perry end up with? A grotesquely broken nose. https://t.co/4aSqamJDCF — Jeff Wagenheim (@jeffwagenheim) August 11, 2019

Mike Perry went all the way to Uruguay, and all he got was a Picasso nose. But man, what a tough bastard. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) August 11, 2019

Easily worst nose break I’ve seen in a fight ever. Perry and Luque are tough as hell. Nuff said. #UFCUruguay — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 11, 2019

Woooow Perry’s nose ahhh man he’s tough — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 11, 2019