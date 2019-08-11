UFC Uruguay: Valentina Shevchenko dominates Liz Carmouche to defend UFC women's flyweight title

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko scored a dominant decision win to avenge a decade old defeat to Liz Carmouche, though the contest certainly won't be listed among the contenders for 2019's Fight of the Year.

Shevchenko ran into few problems in the five-round fight, easily dominating an oddly non-aggressive Carmouche through 25 minutes in a fight which came close to setting the UFC record for the FEWEST significant strikes landed.

The Kyrgyzstani–Peruvian mixed martial artist is noted among fight fans for her striking acumen, though she seemed reticent to be over-aggressive against Carmouche given the fact that the American held a TKO (doctor stoppage) win against the current champ from their first meeting back in 2010.

And if the mission was to win at all costs, that was certainly achieved.

Valentina Shevchenko got the job done at #UFCUruguay 👏

The Flyweight Queen 👸





Shevchenko is one of the top strikers in women's MMA but her game is largely dependent on being a counter-striker and with Carmouche being incredibly hesitant to attack beyond casually extending her jab in her opponent's general direction, that placed the champion in the role of forced aggressor – a role she isn't so comfortable in playing.

While the highlight reel KO she displayed in her last defense against Jessica Eye never came, Shevchenko was the markedly better fighter throughout and the win extends her professional record to an impressive 18-3.

Elsewhere on the card, Vicente Luque conducted some amateur rhinoplasty on 'Platinum' Mike Perry en route to a split decision win while for world title challenger Volkan Oezdemir knocked Ilir Latifi cold in the second round of their light heavyweight contest.

There were also main card victories for Luiz Eduardo Garagorri, Rodolfo Vieira and Enrique Barzola.

Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) can beat flyweights in her sleep. She did as much against Liz Carmouche, sitting back, relaxing and shushing her rival any way the wind blew. A dominant decision marks the Kyrgyzstani's second title defense, boosting her to 4-0 as a 125er. #UFCUruguaypic.twitter.com/PIAsrJg6Z8 — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) August 11, 2019

I’m so confused. Therss almost no offense from Liz... #UFCUruguay — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) August 11, 2019

Must be nice to make title fight money and not even have to deal with a threat , just coast 5 rounds to safe victory and get paid. #blessed — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) August 11, 2019