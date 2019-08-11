 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UFC Uruguay: Valentina Shevchenko dominates Liz Carmouche to defend UFC women's flyweight title

Published time: 11 Aug, 2019 12:24 Edited time: 11 Aug, 2019 12:42
UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko scored a dominant decision win to avenge a decade old defeat to Liz Carmouche, though the contest certainly won't be listed among the contenders for 2019's Fight of the Year.

Shevchenko ran into few problems in the five-round fight, easily dominating an oddly non-aggressive Carmouche through 25 minutes in a fight which came close to setting the UFC record for the FEWEST significant strikes landed.

The Kyrgyzstani–Peruvian mixed martial artist is noted among fight fans for her striking acumen, though she seemed reticent to be over-aggressive against Carmouche given the fact that the American held a TKO (doctor stoppage) win against the current champ from their first meeting back in 2010.

And if the mission was to win at all costs, that was certainly achieved.

Shevchenko is one of the top strikers in women's MMA but her game is largely dependent on being a counter-striker and with Carmouche being incredibly hesitant to attack beyond casually extending her jab in her opponent's general direction, that placed the champion in the role of forced aggressor – a role she isn't so comfortable in playing.

While the highlight reel KO she displayed in her last defense against Jessica Eye never came, Shevchenko was the markedly better fighter throughout and the win extends her professional record to an impressive 18-3.

Elsewhere on the card, Vicente Luque conducted some amateur rhinoplasty on 'Platinum' Mike Perry en route to a split decision win while for world title challenger Volkan Oezdemir knocked Ilir Latifi cold in the second round of their light heavyweight contest.

There were also main card victories for Luiz Eduardo Garagorri, Rodolfo Vieira and Enrique Barzola. 

