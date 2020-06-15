UFC legend Miesha Tate forced to deliver baby AT HOME as new arrival leaves no time for hospital dash

Former UFC champ Miesha Tate proved she's lost none of the toughness honed in the octagon as she was forced into an emergency home delivery of her second child after the baby's appearance left no time to make it to hospital.

American MMA legend Tate, 33, announced the birth of her son Daxton Wylder Nunez to her 2 million Instagram followers on Sunday – also detailing how her plans for a hospital birth had been thrown into disarray when the youngster decided to make an unannounced appearance.

"Today I became a Mother all over again! The experience was incredible, we planned a hospital birth but our son had other plans!" wrote Tate, sharing a picture of the newborn with his family.

"Daxton Wylder Nuñez was born at 8:20am June 14th in our home. We welcomed our son as a family..... it was perfectly imperfect and I am over the moon!"

The former bantamweight queen also paid tribute to her husband – fellow MMA fighter Johnny Nuñez – for being in her corner to do the midwife duties.

"I cannot thank you enough @johnnyboymma you kept me centred, focused and helped me unexpectedly deliver our baby!

"I couldn't have done it without you truly. Thank you for being my rock."

Just days earlier, Tate had shared a lengthy post on Instagram with a picture of her bulging bump, writing about her plans for a hospital birth and signing off with the message: "No, I'm not late, I'm not overdue, I'm not sick, I'm not broken.

"I'm pregnant with a healthy baby who will come when his lungs are good and strong and he is READY!"

Young Daxton Wylder clearly determined that Sunday was arrival day, and joins the world as Tate's second child, with the retired UFC veteran giving birth to daughter Amaia Nevaeh in June 2018.

Tate and her family are currently based in Singapore, where she is an executive with local combat sports promotion ONE Championship.

Hailed as a trailblazer for women's MMA, 'Cupcake' Tate retired from active competition in November 2016 following her defeat to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205.

She racked up a record of 18 wins in 25 professional bouts, and continues to be among the most respected and best-known names in the women's game.

The UFC is still yet to see an active fighter become a champion while a mother.

Moms in the current ranks include the popular Michelle 'Karate Hottie' Waterson and fellow strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern.

Following Dern's most recent victory in May – in which she made history by securing the first ever leg submission in UFC women's history – the US fighter said her goal was to become the promotion's "mom champ."

While she won't be giving birth personally, women's two-weight UFC queen Amanda Nunes – who defeated Tate to become bantamweight champ in 2016 – will become a mother for the first time later this year when her partner, fellow fighter Nina Ansaroff, delivers their baby daughter.