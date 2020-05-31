 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern makes history with unique submission victory

31 May, 2020 09:09
UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern makes history with unique submission victory
UFC's Mackenzie Dern defeats Hannah Cifers. © Zuffa via USA TODAY Sports
UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern became the first woman ever in the promotion to win with a leg submission as she defeated fellow American Hannah Cifers in the first round of their Las Vegas fight on Saturday night.

Dern, 27, was forced to weather an early storm as Cifers came out swinging but the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist took control once the action moved to the canvas mid-way through the first round.

Once grounded, Dern locked in a kneebar which forced Cifers to tap - handing Dern the first leglock submission of any kind in UFC women's history.

Mackenzie Dern locks in a kneebar against Hannah Cifers. © Zuffa via USA TODAY Sports

Dern was a heavy favorite heading into the bout at the UFC's Apex center, and the win improved her career ledger to 8-1 and also saw he bounce back from her first ever defeat against Brazil's Amanda Ribas back in October - which was Dern's first fight back after giving birth to her first child.

It was also enough to earn her a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

In the main event of the night at UFC on ESPN 9, Gilbert Burns dominated former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley across five rounds to pick up a lopsided decision victory. 

Burns is now on a six-fight win streak which has inserted the Brazilian into title shot contention at 170lbs. 

