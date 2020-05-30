Jon Jones demands to be RELEASED from UFC contract as he brands Dana White 'a f*cking liar' in bitter pay dispute

The pay row between UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and promotion boss Dana White has exploded again after Jones reacted furiously to suggestions he wanted as much as $30 million to face heavyweight Francis Ngannou.

Jones hit out earlier this week after negotiations broke down almost immediately over plans for Jones to step up for a bout against heavyweight powerhouse Ngannou.

Longtime light-heavyweight king Jones accused UFC bosses of not offering him enough financial incentive to take the fight - a stance which was backed by Ngannou.

White initially responded to those claims by stating that Jones had asked for an "absurd" amount of money for the bout - and on Friday claimed that the fighter had wanted the same kind of remuneration as former world heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder for his recent rematch against Tyson Fury.

Most estimates put that sum at around $30 million, while White also said he had text messages from Jones detailing the kind of money the fighter had demanded.

But those comments elicited a furious outburst from Jones on social media on Friday night.

“If you’re going to stick to these lies, I’m going to stick to defending myself,” Jones tweeted.

“Please have your lawyer Hunter Campbell release those text messages.

“Don’t be a f*cking liar. My reputation has already taken enough hits. I don’t need this bullsh*t, Dana.

"I never asked for Diante [Deontay] Wilder’s numbers. And how about since Deontay is making $30 million, we settle for half of that. Since you said I’m the GOAT and everything.”

Jones went on to suggest that he should be released from his UFC contract if the promotion "undervalues" him - also citing the pay picked up by his younger brother Chandler Jones, who penned a five-year deal with NFL team the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 worth $82.5 million.

The 32-year-old Jones - whose only defeat in 28 professional MMA bouts has come through disqualification - later accepted that he earned upwards of $5 million for fights, but was adamant that a "superfight" against Cameroonian giant Ngannou warranted a significant premium on that amount.

Dana White has praised Jones as MMA's 'GOAT' in recent days, asserting that he could have reached even greater heights were it not for a litany of issues outside the cage including run-ins with the law and problems with alcohol, as well as doping suspensions.

That praise from White has clearly not placated Jones however as the row between the UFC and one of its biggest names grows increasingly ugly.