'She's someone we're interested in': Dana White talks match-up between 'female Khabib' Kayla Harrison & all-conquering Nunes

UFC boss Dana White has said a potential match-up between two-weight champion Amanda Nunes and PFL ruler Kayla Harrison would be an "interesting" prospect, as thoughts turn to the next challenge for the all-conquering Brazilian.

Nunes produced her latest display of complete dominance in a lopsided decision victory against Canada's Felicia Spencer in their featherweight main event at UFC 250 in Las Vegas on Saturday, making Nunes the first person - man or woman - ever to defend titles at two weights in the UFC.

Having laid waste to the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate and Germaine de Randamie, Nunes holds the incredible record of having defeated each and every women's bantamweight and featherweight champion in UFC history.

After Spencer was added to the list of victims for 'The Lioness', it was put to promotion chief Dana White whether former foe Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko could be the next woman to possibly challenge Nunes.

The pair have met twice previously at bantamweight, with Nunes claiming decision victories on both occasions.

Shevchenko has since gone on to pick up the women's flyweight title, leading White to suggest that a trilogy fight between the pair was not on the cards.

"They fought twice, [Shevchenko's] a 125-lber, the queen of that division," White told ESPN.

"I could see [strawweight champion Zhang] Weili get a couple more fights under her belt and then fight Valentina before Amanda," White added.

"Amanda's the best to ever do it, she's beaten everybody, including Valentina twice. I don't see why you would do a third one of that.

"Unless Valentina goes crazy, [saying] 'I want this fight, I want this fight'."

But reporter Brett Okamoto then threw in the name of Kayla Harrison - the US Olympic judo double gold medalist who has accumulated an unblemished 7-0 pro MMA record on her way to becoming lightweight champion in rival US promotion the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Harrison, 29, has previously dubbed herself 'the female Khabib' for her dominance and feared ground game.

White admitted that Harrison was a person of interest when considering a potential fight with Nunes.

"[It's] interesting, I don't know where [Harrison] thinks she's at in her career, as far as the level of fighting for a UFC title, but obviously she's someone we're interested in and been looking at for a while," the UFC boss said.

The PFL has scrapped its calendar for the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and while it might be a tough task enticing Harrison away from a promotion in which she picked up a $1 million check when being crowned the 155lbs champion last New Year's Eve, Nunes is evidently running out of viable challengers in the UFC ranks.