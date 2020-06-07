'She's running out of people to fight': Nunes eases past gutsy Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 as fans plot champ's next victim

UFC great Amanda Nunes produced an unerringly dominant display to see off durable Canadian Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 – leaving fans debating whether any fighters could realistically threaten the formidable two-weight champion.

Nunes made history behind closed doors at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, becoming the first simultaneous two-weight champion to record successful defenses of both titles as she comfortably retained her featherweight crown alongside her existing bantamweight title.

The seemingly indomitable Brazilian rained in shots at will on the admirably willing Spencer, whose bravery in outlasting the likes of Cristiane 'Cyborg' Justino against Nunes – the former champion lost the featherweight title inside a round when Nunes dethroned her in 2018 – commanded respect from fans.

“Amanda Nunes isn't even sweating,” observed one viewer, noting that the gritty Spencer had taken 76 blows to the head by the latter stages of a fight in which the 29-year-old, who had previously only lost to Justino, was also outclassed in the grappling exchanges on her way to a 50-44, 50-44, 50-45 defeat on the scorecards. “How is Felicia Spencer still standing?”

76 strikes to the head and Amanda Nunes isn't even sweating. How is Felicia Spencer still standing!? pic.twitter.com/8y0UfTQPQw — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 7, 2020

The only thing standing that prevented Felicia Spencer from taking a potentially career altering beating is the fact that Amanda Nunes is a nice person. #UFC250 — Jordan Patu. (@Jordan_Patu) June 7, 2020

Nunes became the first fighter to defend two belts as a double champion. Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo came close to achieving the feat, but both men had relinquished belts in between defenses.

“All this talk about Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor and others,” applauded a fan of the 32-year-old pound-for-pound women’s number one. “Let's not wash out Amanda Nunes just because she's a woman.

“She's beaten all the female greats and still dominates two women's divisions. Amanda is the Greatest UFC Fighter of all time. Period.”

All this talk about Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Conor McGregor etc. Let's not wash out Amanda Nunes just because she's a woman. She's beaten all the female greats #AndStill dominates TWO women's divisions. Amanda IS the Greatest UFC Fighter of all Time. PERIOD. #UFC250pic.twitter.com/wI6KavCFBi — Tanatswa Hokonya (@_topboytan) June 7, 2020

That stellar cast of victims includes feared current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who Nunes beat on decisions in 2016 and 2017, and Ronda Rousey, the inaugural UFC female champion who lasted less than a round against Nunes at the end of 2016.

“Amanda Nunes should just move to the men’s division at this point,” one fan suggested, while an analyst admitted:

“[She] looks like she just went on a light jog. This woman is incredible. I'm really not sure who is left for her.”

Amanda Nunes should just move to the men’s division at this point #ufc250 — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) June 7, 2020

Nunes, who is 11 unbeaten after leaving Spencer’s face covered in scars, nodded to the difficulty UFC bosses face in matching her by describing her opponent as “the toughest girl in the division.”

She almost scored a submission but was happy to have finished the night in the knowledge that she had all-but cleaned out two divisions, with Mexican bantamweight Irene Aldana mentioned as one of the few vaguely plausible options for her next scrap.

“She's running out of options and that's unfortunate,” said one speculative tweeter, calling a fight with Aldana “the last somewhat compelling fight” for her across both divisions.

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana is the last somewhat compelling fight for Nunes across two divisions. She's running out of options, and that's unfortunate. Because she is so good. But almost too good in comparison to everyone else. — Mike Skytte (@MikeLovesTacosX) June 7, 2020

“She is so good – but almost too good in comparison to everyone else.”

Spencer offered thanks and congratulations to Nunes, calling the fight “an honor” and telling her fans: “I know I let many of you down – mostly myself.

"As always, I leave with my head up and a smile knowing I've been given an experience so few can get.”