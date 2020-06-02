UFC 250: MMA's female GOAT Amanda Nunes returns to defend her featherweight title (VIDEO)

Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes has demolished every champion to ever cross her path on her way to the top of the UFC. Can emerging Canadian contender Felicia Spencer put a stop to that incredible run at UFC 250?

Nunes' record stands up to just about any other fighter on the planet in terms of quality of opposition.

The two-weight UFC champion holds wins over the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate and Germaine de Randamie. And if that wasn't impressive enough, she beat them all in the very first round.

It means Nunes has the incredible record of having defeated each and every women's bantamweight and featherweight champion in UFC history – all inside five minutes.

In addition, Nunes also holds two victories over UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Now Nunes is set to return to action in Las Vegas against rising Canadian contender Felicia "Feenom" Spencer, who is looking to capture UFC gold in just her 11th professional fight.

Spencer captured the featherweight title for all-female MMA promotion Invicta FC before signing for the UFC and finishing top contender Megan Anderson in the opening round of her octagon debut.

She then took MMA legend Cris Cyborg the distance at UFC 240 in a losing effort, but showed that she has the rare toughness needed to go take the power-punching Brazilian to the scorecards. Then she dominated French contender Zarah Fairn to earn her shot at Nunes' title.

Their matchup forms the main event of UFC 250, which takes place Saturday night at the UFC Apex, with the women's featherweight title forming the top attraction on a card featuring a host of rising contenders.

UFC 250: FIGHT CARD

Main Card

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley

Prelims

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Early Prelims

Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns