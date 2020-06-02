 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UFC 250: MMA's female GOAT Amanda Nunes returns to defend her featherweight title (VIDEO)

2 Jun, 2020 20:42
Get short URL
© Reuters / Stephen R. Sylvanie;  Peter Casey
Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes has demolished every champion to ever cross her path on her way to the top of the UFC. Can emerging Canadian contender Felicia Spencer put a stop to that incredible run at UFC 250?

Nunes' record stands up to just about any other fighter on the planet in terms of quality of opposition.

The two-weight UFC champion holds wins over the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate and Germaine de Randamie. And if that wasn't impressive enough, she beat them all in the very first round.

It means Nunes has the incredible record of having defeated each and every women's bantamweight and featherweight champion in UFC history – all inside five minutes.

In addition, Nunes also holds two victories over UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Now Nunes is set to return to action in Las Vegas against rising Canadian contender Felicia "Feenom" Spencer, who is looking to capture UFC gold in just her 11th professional fight.

Spencer captured the featherweight title for all-female MMA promotion Invicta FC before signing for the UFC and finishing top contender Megan Anderson in the opening round of her octagon debut.

She then took MMA legend Cris Cyborg the distance at UFC 240 in a losing effort, but showed that she has the rare toughness needed to go take the power-punching Brazilian to the scorecards. Then she dominated French contender Zarah Fairn to earn her shot at Nunes' title.

Their matchup forms the main event of UFC 250, which takes place Saturday night at the UFC Apex, with the women's featherweight title forming the top attraction on a card featuring a host of rising contenders.

UFC 250: FIGHT CARD

Main Card

  • Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer
  • Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen
  • Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin
  • Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley

Prelims

  • Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper
  • Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert
  • Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher
  • Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

Early Prelims

  • Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark
  • Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns
Also on rt.com 'I want to be the MOM CHAMP': UFC's Mackenzie Dern targets MORE history after unique submission win (PHOTOS)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies