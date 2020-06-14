Floyd Mayweather ex-girlfriend & mother of 3 children Josie Harris 'died of overdose'

Josie Harris, the former long-term girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather and mother to three of the boxing icon's children, died of an accidental medication overdose, according to reports in the US.

Harris was found dead in her car outside her home in California in March at the age of 40.

Former five-weight world champion Mayweather later described how he had been rocked by the tragedy, which was followed shortly afterwards by the passing of the boxing icon's uncle and former trainer Roger Mayweather at the age of 58.

The details surrounding Harris' death have now been confirmed, according to US outlet TMZ, which says the tragedy was a result of an accidental overdose of 'Rx' – or prescription – medication.

"The family is aware the medical examiner has released the report and they are thankful for the closure," Harris' attorney told TMZ.

"Josie will be remembered as a truly kind and giving person and loving mother. She was loved and will be missed."

My better half pic.twitter.com/k3Z4yJbZJA — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 14, 2020

Harris dated Mayweather between 1995 and 2010 and the pair have three children together: Koraun, Zion and Jirah.

It was an at-times tempestuous relationship which saw accusations of domestic violence from Harris against the boxer.

Mayweather was convicted of domestic violence in relation to an incident involving Harris in 2010 and would serve two months behind bars in county jail, also being ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, attend a 12-month domestic violence program and pay a fine of $2,500.

Harris claims she was abused on several occasions but the conviction stems from a September 2010 incident in which she said Mayweather attacked her in front of her children.

Mayweather has denied the claims, later saying in an interview: "Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did.

"So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone."

Following Harris' death, the 43-year-old undefeated former fighter paid tribute to her in a series of social media posts, describing her as "my better half."

The year so far has been a tough one for Mayweather on the personal front, as in addition to the passing of Harris and his uncle, he has also seen daughter Iyanna arrested in an alleged stabbing incident in April.