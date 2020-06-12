Ronaldo returns: Juventus star's 'craving and desire' for trophies impresses as he gears up for Coppa Italia comeback vs AC Milan

Eight days ahead of Serie A and against the strange backdrop of empty stadiums and a country scarred by the coronavirus, Cristiano Ronaldo is targeting that rarity of a trophy he is yet to win while visitors Milan aim for Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo likes to make an impression when he returns for a new season, reappearing in a whirl of tightened abs and lightning shuttle runs beneath that familiar steely gaze.

Anyone worrying that the generally accepted twilight years of a footballer’s career would finally visit Juventus’s 35-year-old talisman will have had their fears eased by the enforced 95-day break that CR7 has just enjoyed, excusing him from the immediate rigours of Euro 2020 and giving him a substantially longer layoff than he would have had during an orthodox pre-season.

So it’s unsurprising to see fawning descriptions of his latest apparent peak rolling in as Juve prepare to put the resumption of the Italian season in previews with a Coppa Italia taster at home to AC Milan.

“Ronaldo has come back stronger, faster and even more determined than before,” gushed Tuttosport, lest anyone suspect that Ronaldo’s social media posts were the products of a workshy layabout attempting to hide a slump into gluttony while he was marooned in Madeira.

“The desire to play has turned into a craving over the weeks, the desire for goals devours him and he is very excited by the idea of ​​resuming with two games that, potentially, could give him a trophy he never won. His team-mates have observed that he is even more motivated and hungry for victories.”

As build-ups to cup matches that are relatively small fry within the context of the club’s ambitions go, there’s reason behind the hype. Ronaldo’s relentless pursuit of trophies fell flat in the Coppa Italia in his first season in Italy, when he was part of a side battered 3-0 by finalists Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

Having won the FA Cup at Manchester United and two Copa del Reys at Real Madrid, a semi-final win against AC Milan – whose own chief source of firepower, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is out injured – would leave him just the final away from adding to the lengthy list of domestic trophies he has collected.

Away from the Ronaldo show, Milan are not to be underestimated even in the absence of the reliably influential Ibrahimovic. The Rossoneri were largely resurgent before a surprise home defeat to Genoa that may have brought about the break at the right time for Stefano Pioli’s side, and have required only one goal from the Swede during the home victories that have taken them to the semi-finals, winning 3-0 against SPAL and 4-2 against Torino.

“I tried to reignite and set objectives,”said Pioli, discussing ambitions that include returning the club to European competition. “The cup is our first fixture, so that is what we are focusing on.

"I have to say, the players came back in good shape. They’ve worked hard at home and in training. No-one will be in perfect condition for the game, and that will be the same for our opponents.”

But for Ronaldo’s last-gasp penalty, Milan would arrive in Turin with a lead through Ante Rebic’s second-half volley in a first leg during which Juve played poorly despite having a man more for the final 20 minutes after Theo Hernandez’s dismissal.

“We came away with some regrets,” acknowledged Pioli, who also had 42-year-old goalkeeper Gianlugi Buffon – an imperious performer more than 20 years after he first won this trophy – to curse for keeping Milan out. “They struck at the right time. We’ll have to do our best to do that this time.”

Pioli is expected to name a starting 11 that has collectively accumulated fewer than ten trophies, yet Ronaldo knows he can add to his total of 30 and target a treble for the first season in his career should Juve win this season’s Coppa, Champions League and Serie A.

“He’s missed being on the pitch but physically he’s fine and he’s been good in training,”said coach Maurizio Sarri, adding understatedly: “That’s a good thing, because he is a key part of our goals for the next three month.”

Their hopes also depend on strike partner Paulo Dybala, who misfired with Ronaldo during that drubbing by Atalanta last season, achieving synchronicity alongside him in attack.

“The point is to make him and Cristiano co-exist on the field, because it is not easy to make them play together,” conceded Sarri, who called the forward “phenomenal" but will be without his Argentine compatriot Gonzalo Higuaín after the forward suffered a training injury.

“When two players have such qualities and can make a difference at any moment, the rest of the team has to adapt. It's nice to have this kind of difficulty.”

Winning his first trophy would help Sarri to establish himself in his first season at the club, although security via silverware looks less likely for Pioli, who is rumored to be on the brink of being replaced at Milan by former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick.

Whoever progresses also faces a quick turnaround: the final, against either Inter Milan or slender first-leg lead holders Napoli, will take place in Rome on Wednesday.

“Playing behind closed doors is not a wonderful feeling, but the strength of a team lies in knowing how to go beyond the conditions,” said Sarri, noting the precarious position of a resumption that will effectively ask clubs to play every three days with the threat of isolation hanging over entire squads should any of their players test positive for the coronavirus.

“The important thing is to end the season. If the health situation permits, we will try to keep to the protocols so that we can avoid quarantines and get to the end of the championship.”