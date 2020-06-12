'I KNOW what he wants': PSG star Icardi's model-turned-agent wife claims she earns him HUGE contracts by 'knowing all his dreams'

Wanda Nara, who represents Paris Saint-Germain star Mauro Icardi alongside her roles as a model and television presenter, has described the striker as a feminist and revealed how she has given him the upper hand in transfer talks.

Glamorous Argentine media personality Nara helped Icardi seal a permanent move from Italian title contenders Inter Milan to the French giants last month, signing for a staggering sum of around $65 million in a switch that is thought to have guaranteed him well over $6 million a year.

Nara, who acrimoniously divorced Icardi's former team-mate Maxi Lopez before marrying him in 2014, represented him in negotiations with PSG's vastly wealthy owners, Qatar Sports Investments, who first moved for her husband on loan last year.

Icardi had previously publicly thanked the woman who was seen by many as the key influence behind his decisions when he signed a lucrative new deal worth more than $5 million a year at Inter in 2016.

"Every time I went to negotiate with managers, I did it knowing what Mauro wants and what clubs he likes and which ones he doesn't," the former showgirl, who had three sons with Lopez during a marriage lasting more than five years, told Gente. "I know all his dreams and where he wants to go. This is my advantage.

"There are things that I don’t even ask Mauro about because I know very well what his answer will be. We have a good tandem: he fulfills his role and I fulfill mine."

Outspoken Nara appeared to use her Instagram account, which she uses to entertain more than 6.5 million followers with photos that usually demonstrate her taste for high fashion and modeling, to suggest that Inter had undervalued their former captain before Icardi's departure to France last summer, where his prolific form has led to a permanent deal.

She has also admitted that the form of the ex-Argentina striker, who she has two children with, affects his intimacy towards her.

"He admires women who work and defend their rights," she said.

"He appreciates the fact that I work in a world like football, in which everyone considers girls dishwashers."