'We have a prospective month': Khabib manager names potential NEXT FIGHT date & opponent

The manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Rizvan Magomedov, has named September as a prospective date for the Russian UFC lightweight champion's next title defence with American contender Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov had been penciled in for a fifth time to face rival Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, but their perennially-cursed fight fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic, despite efforts from UFC head honcho Dana White to stage the bout.

With Khabib stranded in his native Dagestan, Gaethje stepped up as a replacement, and took his chance with both hands, or rather, both fists, battering 'El Cucuy' into a fifth-round TKO loss to clinch the interim lightweight title and earn a showdown with Khabib.

"We have a prospective month - it's September. The place of the fight and the exact date we don't yet know,"Magomedov said, TASS reported.

"Everything's still up in the air, as the dates of tournaments are still not confirmed. I must repeat that it's only a prospective fight date," he added.

When asked who will line up opposite Khabib in that fight, Magomedov responded: "Who else could be our opponent, other than Gaethje."

The new planned fight date will make it exactly one year since Khabib last graced a UFC octagon. The 'Dagestani Eagle' has not fought since his third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier to unify the 155 lbs division in September 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

Since then, the 28-0 champion has suffered personal hardship; his father and trainer Abdulmanap is currently in a coma after being struck down by a stroke brought on by Covid-19 infection, which led to him undergoing emergency heart bypass surgery.