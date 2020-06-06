'No improvement' in condition of Khabib Nurmagomedov's hospitalized father Abdulmanap, says family friend

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib, remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering heart complications brought on by a Covid-19 infection, a family friend has said in an update.

Nurmagomedov Sr, 57, is currently being treated in a Moscow military hospital having been transferred on an emergency flight from his native Dagestan.

He first fell ill in April when he was diagnosed with pneumonia-like symptoms by local doctors in Makhachkala, but was sent to the Russian capital when his condition worsened.

Also on rt.com UFC champ Khabib reportedly REFUSED Covid-19 test after infection of father, who remains under 24hr surveillance with disease

He is reported to have suffered after a stroke brought on by a coronavirus infection, undergoing heart surgery and then being placed in a medically-induced coma.

After initially emerging from the coma, Nurmagomedov is believed to have returned to a state of unconsciousness and is connected to life support apparatus.

Speculation on social media in recent days has said that that Nurmagomedov Sr's condition had improved to the extent that he was talking freely.

However, family friend Ramazan Rabadanov told Russian outlet TASS that Nurmagomedov remained in a serious condition.

"There are no dynamics (changes). He's still in the same (serious) condition," Rabadanov said.

Also on rt.com 'We are praying for him to return': Khabib confirms father Abdulmanap is in serious condition with coronavirus heart problems

UFC champion Khabib commented on his father's condition for the first time in mid-May, saying he was "praying for his recovery" while urging fellow Dagestanis to take the threat of the coronavirus seriously.

The undefeated fighter also said the deadly virus had claimed the lives of numerous people close to him as it infected dozens in his inner circle.

READ MORE: '11 people in my village are dead. Sorry I'm not as smart as you': Khabib shoots down Covid-19 conspiracist

Support has poured in for the Nurmagomedov family from the world of MMA, with even the likes of bitter rival Conor McGregor expressing his wishes for a full recovery for Abdulmanap, who is widely respected as one of the greatest coaches in the sport, having helped his son accumulate an unblemished 28-0 record.