UFC champ Khabib reportedly REFUSED Covid-19 test after infection of father, who remains under 24hr surveillance with disease

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov refused a test for Covid-19 after the infection of his father Abdulmanap, insisting all efforts be focused on the 57-year-old, who his now in a coma and under round-the-clock observation.

After his father had fallen seriously ill with the disease, doctors also offered Khabib a full test for Covid-19, but the younger Nurmagomedov refused and insisted their attention be centered fully on his ailing father, according to the telegram channel Mash.

Renowned trainer Abdulmanap is still currently in a coma and is under careful round-the-clock video monitoring in a Moscow military hospital since undergoing heart bypass surgery after suffering cardiovascular failure.

Staff at the medical facility have described his condition as ‘critical’.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov initially complained of heart trouble in his Makhachkala, Dagestan hometown and was treated locally for pneumonia-like symptoms.

After his condition worsened, the father and long-time trainer of the UFC’s lightweight champion was flown to Moscow from the South Russian Republic by his family.

Upon arrival in Moscow, Abdulmanap was diagnosed with Covid-19 and shortly after suffered a stroke brought on by the disease and was placed into a medically-induced coma and connected to a life support machine.

Despite waking from the coma, the 57-year-old failed to recover his ability to move or talk and again lost consciousness and after becoming unable to breathe under his own strength.