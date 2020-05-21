'Abdulmanap remains in stable but serious condition': Russian MMA boss gives update on Khabib's father
"His condition remains serious but stable. As of yesterday there are no changes," Fight Nights Global boss Kamil Gadzhiev told Russian sports daily Sport Express.
READ MORE: 'Putin HAS reached out': Khabib's manager claims Russian President has 'promised best medical treatment' as father remains in comaAlso on rt.com Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of Khabib, again in COMA & on LIFE SUPPORT after condition worsens - reports
The elder Nurmagomedov recently suffered a stroke and underwent heart bypass surgery, after which doctors in the Moscow military hospital where he is being treated entered the 57-year-old into a medically-induced coma.
Despite regaining consciousness, Abdulmanap had failed to regain the ability to move or speak, but doctors did note an improvement in his condition.
'11 people in my village are dead. Sorry I'm not as smart as you': Khabib shoots down Covid-19 conspiracist
However, on Monday he again lost consciousness was connected to a life support machine, unable to breathe unaided.