'Abdulmanap remains in stable but serious condition': Russian MMA boss gives update on Khabib's father

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC champion Khabib, remains in a 'serious but stable condition' after entering into a coma for a second time following heart bypass surgery brought on by Covid-19 infection.

"His condition remains serious but stable. As of yesterday there are no changes," Fight Nights Global boss Kamil Gadzhiev told Russian sports daily Sport Express.

The elder Nurmagomedov recently suffered a stroke and underwent heart bypass surgery, after which doctors in the Moscow military hospital where he is being treated entered the 57-year-old into a medically-induced coma.

Despite regaining consciousness, Abdulmanap had failed to regain the ability to move or speak, but doctors did note an improvement in his condition.

However, on Monday he again lost consciousness was connected to a life support machine, unable to breathe unaided.