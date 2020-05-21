 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Abdulmanap remains in stable but serious condition': Russian MMA boss gives update on Khabib's father

21 May, 2020 17:56
VASILY MAXIMOV / AFP
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC champion Khabib, remains in a 'serious but stable condition' after entering into a coma for a second time following heart bypass surgery brought on by Covid-19 infection.

"His condition remains serious but stable. As of yesterday there are no changes," Fight Nights Global boss Kamil Gadzhiev told Russian sports daily Sport Express.

The elder Nurmagomedov recently suffered a stroke and underwent heart bypass surgery, after which doctors in the Moscow military hospital where he is being treated entered the 57-year-old into a medically-induced coma.

Despite regaining consciousness, Abdulmanap had failed to regain the ability to move or speak, but doctors did note an improvement in his condition. 

However, on Monday he again lost consciousness was connected to a life support machine, unable to breathe unaided.

