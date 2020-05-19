Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of Khabib, again in COMA & on LIFE SUPPORT after condition worsens - reports

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, father of UFC champ Khabib, is again in a coma and on life support after a worsening in his condition. The 57-year-old previously underwent heart surgery after suffering a stroke due to Covid-19.

Doctors at the military hospital in Moscow where he is being treated after undergoing a heart bypass operation were forced to connect the elder Nuramgomedov to a life support machine on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated, according to multiple reports in Russian media.

Despite having woken from a first medically-induced coma just days before and doctors having noted an improvement, it is understood that Nuramgomedov senior is now again unconscious and is unable to breathe unaided.

On Monday his son, undefeated 28-0 UFC lightweight champion Khabib, confirmed in an Instagram Live story his father's infection with the disease and that he is suffering "heart complications".

"He's in the hospital now, he's in a very serious condition. He had heart complications stemming from the virus. This virus has very seriously affected his heart, since he had a heart operation a year ago," the 31-year-old said.

"He's had surgery again. He's in a difficult situation, very difficult.

"We ask Allah to return him to us. Thank you very much to everyone who writes, who sends their support. May Allah help us all."

Although Abdulmanap had regained consciousness on Friday from a week-long coma that followed from the procedure, it was reported he had still not recovered his ability to speak or move.

One of the world's most renowned martial arts coaches, Abdulmanap was first hospitalized in Dagestan toward the end of April with pneumonia-like symptoms.

He was initially treated in his hometown of Makhachkala, but was transferred on a special flight to the Russian capital, where he was diagnosed with coronavirus.