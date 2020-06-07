 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I’ve decided to retire from fighting’: UFC star Conor McGregor announces his retirement again

7 Jun, 2020 05:58
Conor McGregor at UFC 246: ©Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Conor McGregor announced on Twitter he has decided to retire from fighting, but many commenters are skeptical, considering the number of times he has done this before.

The 31-year-old Irish fighter announced his retirement on Twitter, posting a picture of himself and his mom after one of his title wins.

“Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!” he said.

Some commenters were quick to dismiss the news as an attempt to grab attention. McGregor has announced his retirement twice in his career already, in 2016 and again last year, they pointed out.

The retirement announcement came shortly after UFC 250 in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White said he hadn’t talked with McGregor before his tweet, adding, “You know how Conor works. That’s how he does things.”

If Conor does retire for real this time, he’ll be leaving with a 22-4 overall record.

