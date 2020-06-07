‘I’ve decided to retire from fighting’: UFC star Conor McGregor announces his retirement again

Conor McGregor announced on Twitter he has decided to retire from fighting, but many commenters are skeptical, considering the number of times he has done this before.

The 31-year-old Irish fighter announced his retirement on Twitter, posting a picture of himself and his mom after one of his title wins.

“Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!” he said.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Some commenters were quick to dismiss the news as an attempt to grab attention. McGregor has announced his retirement twice in his career already, in 2016 and again last year, they pointed out.

The retirement announcement came shortly after UFC 250 in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White said he hadn’t talked with McGregor before his tweet, adding, “You know how Conor works. That’s how he does things.”

If Conor does retire for real this time, he’ll be leaving with a 22-4 overall record.

