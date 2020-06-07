'Biggest MMA bet we've ever seen': Punter backs UFC star Amanda Nunes with $1 MILLION wager

Amanda Nunes picked up $450,000 for defending her featherweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night but also ensured one punter claimed a six-figure sum after they wagered a cool $1 million on a victory for the Brazilian.

Nunes dominated gutsy Canadian challenger Felicia Spencer for the full five rounds to claim a lopsided decision victory in their main event behind closed doors at the UFC's Apex facility, ensuring the 32-year-old made history as the first person ever to defend titles at two weights in the promotion.

Also on rt.com 'She's running out of people to fight': Nunes eases past gutsy Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 as fans plot champ's next victim

'The Lioness' earned a flat $350,000 for the bout as well as a $100,000 win bonus, although her efforts meant one bettor racked up a tidy profit as well.

Bookmakers at William Hill US confirmed that a gambler had wagered $1 million on heavy favorite Nunes to overcome Spencer, which they told ESPN reporter Ben Fawkes was the largest sum they had ever taken on an MMA bout.

Not much of a sweat for the bettor who wagered $1 million on Amanda Nunes to win at -600 odds.Nunes beats Spencer and bettor wins $166,666.70. #UFC250 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) June 7, 2020

The punter claimed $166,666.70 in winnings from backing the Brazilian - which the fighter suggested meant that the man in question owed her a drink.

"Now he's very happy," the two-weight queen said. "He'll probably, like, go and drink something. He should ask me to go with him."

Farewell to the old belt! 🏆With @Amanda_Leoa's defense - every weight class has the newest edition of gold. #UFC250pic.twitter.com/Rr1yVyylwH — UFC (@ufc) June 7, 2020

After Nunes' produced her latest display of destruction to cement her status as the greatest female fighter of all time, attention turned to who could next realistically challenger her.

Talk has focused on current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko as potentially having a third crack at Nunes, having lost the pair's two previous bouts at bantamweight via decision.

It was also suggested that PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison - a double Olympic judo gold medalist - could be an option, which UFC boss Dana White admitted was an "interesting" prospect.

Whoever she faces next, Nunes will head into the bout as a heavy favorite - and will again be seen as a safe bet by punters the world over.