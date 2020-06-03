‘It’s like rubber women & alcohol-free beer’: Russian figure skating coach speaks out against online training

Russian ice-dancing coach Alexander Zhulin has spoken out against figure skaters training online during the coronavirus crisis, comparing virtual engagement to “rubber women and alcohol-free beer.”

The renowned specialist who has trained world and Olympic medalists revealed that he turned down several offers to stage figure skating programs online as he can’t do it without contact with athletes on the ice.

READ MORE: 'I'm ready to meet them': US-based Russian figure skater says he'll use BASEBALL BAT to defend home from looters

“Figure skaters asked me to stage programs, but I was forced to say no due to the inability to break self-isolation,” Zhulin told RT.

“I wouldn’t even try to do it online. In my opinion, it’s like rubber women or alcohol-free beer. I can’t even imagine how a choreographer could work without feeling a person. I don’t want to think that there will be a necessity to make such programs in our sport,” he added.

Zhulin is one of the most respected ice-dancing experts in Russian figure skating. He coached Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev, leading them to an Olympic team gold at the 2014 Games in Sochi.

Now Zhulin is working together with reigning European champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, who sensationally beat firm favorites from France, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, at the 2020 continental tournament in Austria.

Also on rt.com Mind-blowing! Watch Russian 11-year-old figure skating prodigy Sofia Titova effortlessly landing QUADS on hard ground (VIDEO)

As a skater, Zhulin won European and world titles together with his partner Maya Usova. The duo finished third and second at the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics, respectively.