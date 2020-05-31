Zabeast is back: Russian UFC featherweight favorite Zabit Magomedsharipov signals August octagon return

UFC featherweight sensation Zabit Magomedsharipov says he will be back in the UFC octagon in August, as the Dagestani native continues to plot a course towards a world championship.

Magomedsharipov has posted a perfect 6-0 record to this point in his UFC career with his two most recent wins - against Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar - representing a significant uptick in competition.

Each of those tests was passed, suggesting that the 29-year-old is readying himself to begin an assault on the featherweight elite.

And according to an Instagram post he issued on Sunday, it might not be long before we see Zabit inside the cage once again.

"Returning in August, save your strength, I will need your support," the fighter known as 'Zabeast' wrote in Russian.

Magomedsharipov's unbeaten run through the UFC's 145lb fold has seen him rise to number 3 in the official featherweight rankings, where he sits behind Brian Ortega, Max Holloway and champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Of course, there is a lot to be decided before Zabit returns to action. Despite the introduction of live events at the UFC Apex facility this weekend and the impending roll-out of Dana White's 'Fight Island' project, the upcoming UFC schedule remains impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, even if travel restrictions into the United States remain it is likely that the Russian fighter could compete at the mysterious 'Fight Island', whose even general location has not yet been revealed to the media.

As for the opponent, Magomedsharipov finds himself in a position where one more win - particularly an impressive one - could earn him the shot at UFC gold he craves. And there is a short list of fighters in the rankings capable of being that crucial 'W' that he needs on his record.

Time to step up, messrs Holloway and Ortega?