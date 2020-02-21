 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zabit Magomedsharipov says he's happy at featherweight, but would move up to lightweight to face Conor McGregor (VIDEO)

21 Feb, 2020 17:57
© Getty Images / Jeff Bottari;  Steve Marcus
Russian UFC featherweight star Zabit Magomedsharipov says his future remains as a 145-pounder, but revealed the one fight that would tempt him to move up to lightweight – a clash with "The Notorious" Conor McGregor.

Chatting to Sport24ru, Magomedsharipov said that he's more than happy to continue his career at featherweight, as he explained that his walking-around weight is easily within striking distance of the 145-pound weight limit.

"It doesn't make sense (to move up)," he said.

"77 kilograms (169 pounds) isn't that much weight. The last two days will be difficult, but I've never had problems making weight."

But when Magomedsharipov was presented with a scenario where the UFC offered him a fight with former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor, the Russian star softened his stance.

"Of course. I can (fight McGregor at lightweight). Why not?" he said.

"I can gain weight, although I have trouble putting on weight, I’m not sure why. I used to be 80kg, now I’m 76, 77."

Magomedsharipov admitted he had no opinion about a matchup with the last man McGregor defeated, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

"I don’t watch his fights, to be honest," he said.

Does that mean he also missed McGregor's 40-second demolition of Cerrone at UFC 246?

"I wasn’t really interested in it," he said.

