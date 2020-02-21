Zabit Magomedsharipov says he's happy at featherweight, but would move up to lightweight to face Conor McGregor (VIDEO)

Russian UFC featherweight star Zabit Magomedsharipov says his future remains as a 145-pounder, but revealed the one fight that would tempt him to move up to lightweight – a clash with "The Notorious" Conor McGregor.

Chatting to Sport24ru, Magomedsharipov said that he's more than happy to continue his career at featherweight, as he explained that his walking-around weight is easily within striking distance of the 145-pound weight limit.

"It doesn't make sense (to move up)," he said.

"77 kilograms (169 pounds) isn't that much weight. The last two days will be difficult, but I've never had problems making weight."

But when Magomedsharipov was presented with a scenario where the UFC offered him a fight with former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor, the Russian star softened his stance.

"Of course. I can (fight McGregor at lightweight). Why not?" he said.

"I can gain weight, although I have trouble putting on weight, I’m not sure why. I used to be 80kg, now I’m 76, 77."

Magomedsharipov admitted he had no opinion about a matchup with the last man McGregor defeated, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

"I don’t watch his fights, to be honest," he said.

Does that mean he also missed McGregor's 40-second demolition of Cerrone at UFC 246?

"I wasn’t really interested in it," he said.