Return of 'Zabeast': Zabit Magomedsharipov is ready to return at UFC 249 and says he's aiming for a title shot with a win (VIDEO)

Zabit Magomedsharipov is getting set for action at UFC 249, where he will face Top 5 opposition. But the Russian featherweight star is staying tight-lipped on his opponent's identity.

Speaking to Sport24ru, Magomedsharipov revealed that he is scheduled to fight in Brooklyn on the same card that will be headlined by teammate and fellow countryman Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18.

"Yes, it’ll be April 18, but I’m not sure who the opponent will be," he said.

"There’s an opponent, he hasn’t been sent the bout agreement. Once he gets the contract, we can announce it. I can’t announce it without a signed contract."

The one thing we do know is it will not be South Korean contender Chan Sung Jung, who Magomedsharipov ruled out. But that's not to say he wouldn't be interested in facing "The Korean Zombie" further down the line.

"Yes I’ve been watching him, I like him as a fighter," he said.

"He’s a hardcore guy that always goes forward and hits hard. It’d be interesting to fight him in a stand-up to test him and to test myself."

But Magomedsharipov has his sights set on a shot at the UFC featherweight title, which recently changed hands with Alexander Volkanovski's win over long-reigning champion Max Hollway.

"They’re both good," he said.

"I watched Volkanovski, he’s physically strong, durable. I think Volkanovski won, he outworked him and won. If he fought differently, he definitely would’ve lost. I don’t know who would win a rematch, it could be Max. Max is very tactical, his game plan was very good."

There's a possibility the pair may face off again in an immediate rematch, but Magomedsharipov says he could potentially crowbar himself into the title picture with an impressive win next time out.

"It all depends on my fight, I don’t know how that’ll play out," he said.

"Maybe they’ll get a rematch. If not, whoever wins in April [in my fight] will fight for the belt."