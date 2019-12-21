'I want Volkanovski!' 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung demolishes Frankie Edgar, then calls for UFC title shot (VIDEO)

Chan Sung Jung, better known as "The Korean Zombie" produced a devastating display to defeat former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, before calling for a shot at UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

The South Korean star, who first fought for the UFC featherweight title back in 2013, is now back at the sharp end of the UFC's 145-pound weight class after spending two years on national service in South Korea.

Since his return he has won four of his last five bouts to push him back up to contender status, and his victory over Edgar on home soil at UFC Busan on Saturday has now cemented him as one of the strongest contenders to face newly-crowned champ Volkanovski in early 2020.

It took Chan just three minutes, 18 seconds to dust Edgar, whose renowned durability was nowhere to be seen as the South Korean rocked him early, then relentlessly pursued the finish to score a first-round TKO victory.

Chan joins a group of contenders who are jostling for position to be the first man to face Volkanovski in the new year.

As well as "The Korean Zombie," there's Russian star Zabit Magomedsharipov, Mexican human highlight reel Yair Rodriguez and former champ Max Holloway, who could be granted an immediate rematch.

But with Chan's impressive win, his case looks every bit as strong as his rivals. And his clear callout of Volkanovski left no doubt in the minds of the UFC's matchmakers who he wants next.