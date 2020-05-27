Don't blink! Check out the FASTEST FINISHES in UFC history, featuring Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey (VIDEO)

Featuring the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, check out the stunning highlight reel featuring the fastest 28 finishes in UFC history.

The UFC's famed octagon is arguably the most dangerous place in the world of sport, where even highly-trained elite-level fighters can come unstuck in a matter of seconds against the best unarmed fighters on the planet.

The spectacular nature of fights in the UFC is such that you never know quite what to expect, with so many different ways to win, or lose, a fight.

Sometimes, the fights are over almost before they have begun, with one perfectly-placed punch, kick, knee or elbow capable of ending the action in the blink of an eye. Likewise, one false move at close quarters could see you in an inescapable submission predicament that leaves you with no option other than to tap out.

The UFC's latest highlight-reel montage celebrates those blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments from down the years, as fighters have produced spectacular finishes in the opening seconds of their fights.

The video features the 28 fastest finishes in UFC history, from 1-28, with the UFC's reigning "BMF" champion Jorge Masvidal topping the list with his stunning flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239, which saw him claim the honor of the fastest finish in UFC history at just FIVE SECONDS.

Also featured on the list is Conor McGregor's stunning one-shot KO of Jose Aldo at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as he captured the UFC featherweight title in just 13 seconds at UFC 194, as well as Ronda Rousey's stunning 14-second submission of Cat Zingano as she defended her UFC bantamweight title at UFC 184.

The list features a mix of current stars like Leon Edwards and "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung, and former heroes like Jens Pulver and BJ Penn.

But don't blink, or you might miss one of the most memorable quick finishes in UFC history.