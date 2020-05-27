'Put some respect on his name!' Fans respond to 'bitter ex-wife' Deontay Wilder's rant on Mike Tyson (VIDEO)

Boxing fans have demanded former WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder to "put some respect" on Mike Tyson's name after a ranting Instagram Live video resurfaced of him lambasting the boxing legend's record.

Footage of Wilder ranting about the lack of Hall of Fame fighters on Tyson's 50-6 professional record recently resurfaced and went viral, precipitating a wave of backlash from boxing fans on social media.

👀 Deontay Wilder questions Mike Tyson's record... pic.twitter.com/LXixqlP9Og — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) May 25, 2020

In the video, filmed in 2017, the former WBC champ largely discredited Tyson's accomplishments in the ring, citing the fact only two men - fellow champs and all-time greats Evander Holyfield and Lennox Lewis - feature on his slate, and both resulted in losses for 'Iron Mike'.

Despite Tyson being the youngest man ever to win the world heavyweight championship aged just 20, doing so in 1986, it seems that 'The Bronze Bomber' wasn't blown away by his feats.

However, fans on social media have been quick to come to Tyson's once-impregnable defence, and demanded Wilder put respect on the baddest man on the planet's name, and accused Wilder of sounding like a 'bitter ex-wife'.

Really 🤦🏻‍♂️ Mike Tyson was WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION at 20 years of age, put some respect on his name, he’s a all time LEGEND, Wilder beat Stirverne on points for his world title in stirverne first defence after winning a vacant belt, no comparison @MikeTyson 🤴 https://t.co/QVvYDQpbCK — Anthony Fowler 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 (@afowler06) May 26, 2020

Wilder acting like a bitter ex-wife IMO 😂😂😂. Deontay will NEVER have the boxing IQ, speed, technique or heart. He has power, but still looks extremely sloppy. Prime Mike Tyson whoops his disrespectful skinny ass in under 3 rounds, ends it with a double uppercut, left hook. https://t.co/IbTHoyD6C2 — Walter Salcido (@Salcido314) May 26, 2020

Someone who punches like this is talking about Mike Tyson, Deontay Wilder is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/ZufkLJ9v3g — . (@Nigerianscamsss) May 25, 2020

Social media users were incredulous at how Wilder, who in 2017 held the WBC strap which remains the only heavyweight belt he has ever held, could badmouth the former undisputed ruler of the division and two-time champ, something he has yet to accomplish.

How on Earth can Deontay Wilder questions Mike Tyson’s record? Wilder beat Stiverne (exactly) to win the WBC. He fought an aging Ortiz twice and then lost twice to Fury (We all know Fury won the first fight too). A prime Mike Tyson would have knocked Wilder out in round 2 ffs! https://t.co/NoiO9QVFmW — Martin Britnell (@martinbritnell) May 26, 2020

2020 has been such a bizarre and horrible fucking year watch Mike Tyson fight Deontay Wilder in December or some shit 😂😂😫 https://t.co/2KIa7AcaqW — ً (@OfficialPLAYZ) May 26, 2020

Wilder and Tyson are rated two of the hardest punchers ever to lace up a pair of gloves, the former having lost his title in his last outing in February to the man named after Iron Mike, 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury.

With rumours of Tyson making a comeback, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to think that Wilder has inadvertently thrown his hat into the proverbial ring to be a target for Tyson.