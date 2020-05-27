'Lack of common sense': Arizona mayor SLAMS Floyd Mayweather and fellow revelers over 'disturbing' nightclub party (VIDEO)

The Mayor of Scottsdale has gone public to criticize undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather after he was photographed and videoed partying in a packed nightclub in the city.

Mayor Jim Lane was shown the images of Mayweather partying in the International Boutique Nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona in a scene that looked like a regular club night held before the lockdown.

Revelers were packed into the venue, few, if any, appeared to be wearing masks and there was virtually no social distancing whatsoever.

The party was one of TWO gatherings attended by Mayweather on Saturday night in Scottsdale, and Mayor Lane made clear his feelings on the matter.

Also on rt.com 'I like to face guys that have COUNTRIES behind them': Floyd Mayweather leaves door open to Khabib, McGregor boxing bouts (VIDEO)

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Lane said, "The images from Old Town Scottsdale this weekend are disturbing, and frankly show a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility.

"Businesses and their patrons need to realize that individually we each play an absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically.

"This disease is spread between people – and personal actions determine whether public health guidance is effective in blunting the spread of COVID-19.

"We succeeded together in preventing our medical services from being overwhelmed. It was a costly effort; many businesses and individuals paid a huge cost for the success we have had to date.

"It is imperative that all businesses comply with the governor’s executive orders – to ignore them is to risk faster spread of this disease and further damage to our physical and economic wellbeing."

Lane said he would be contacting the venues involved to bring them back into line with what is expected during the pandemic, with the Mayor saying the aim was to, "educate businesses and solicit their cooperation first."

"I am personally reaching out to the businesses that were shown over this past weekend to be open with large crowds, so that I can discuss with them the importance of our continued progress," he continued.

"If we choose to respect one another as part of a community effort, we will bring the city and the country back."

"There are other steps that can be employed under the state and city emergency declarations if needed -- we take these matters very seriously."

"Now more than ever we need people and businesses to do the right things. Stay home if you are sick or have any symptoms of illness; wash or sanitize your hands frequently; stay six feet away from others wherever possible and cover your nose and mouth when you can’t keep your distance."