'Excited for Part 2': Conor McGregor teases Floyd Mayweather rematch AGAIN following Mike Tyson praise

UFC star Conor McGregor has once again hinted at an imminent return to the boxing ring against old foe Floyd Mayweather after the Irishman tweeted that he was "excited" about a sequel fight with the undefeated legend.

McGregor was defeated by 10th round TKO in his August 2017 professional boxing debut against Mayweather in a contest dubbed "The Money Fight", but he has repeatedly claimed since that a second bout between the two would have a far different outcome.

Despite being counted out by analysts prior to the fight, boxing novice McGregor impressed many observers in the opening rounds of the fight – outscoring the then 49-0 multiple-weight world champion early, before Mayweather asserted his authority in the later rounds.

The UFC superstar landed 111 punches through the fight's near-30 minutes of action, a number which surpasses many of the opponents Mayweather, now 43, faced in the latter part of his career.

However, critics maintain that Mayweather deliberately slowed his pace and allowed openings for the Irishman in order to give the fight a more competitive feel.

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson disagrees, however. Speaking on a recent episode of his Hotboxin' podcast, the former "Baddest Man on the Planet" was effusive in his praise of McGregor's performance.

Thank you Mike, and just know that for the inevitable rematch, with the knowledge I now hold of Floyd’s style, plus under the tutelage of my old school boxing coach, I will crack the puzzle, and I will beat Floyd.I promise my life on it.It is great to see you back Iron Mike ❤️ https://t.co/NDrVnEaukm — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

"He never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing,” Tyson said.

"He went 10 rounds, scored punches on the greatest boxer in the last 100 years.

"Did he do something? Did he accomplish something? People should look who he had the fight against and look what he did when he fought against him."

Noting this, as well as the growing speculation of a rematch, McGregor took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he had rewatched the original bout.

It was a great contest, just watched it back!Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him.I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for.None more so than from Mike.Excited for part 2. https://t.co/ysL9NNnFsO — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2020

"It was a great contest, just watched it back!" McGregor wrote.

"Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs were gone, I still outlanded him. I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for. None more so than from Mike. Excited for Part 2."

McGregor has stated several times that "Part 2" won't much resemble the first fight.

Prior to his UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone in January, the former UFC champ returned to train in the famed Crumlin Boxing Club in which he cut his combat sports teeth as a teenager in the Irish capital many years ago. And he said it was a mistake to not tap into the knowledge of the gym's head coach, two-time Olympian Phil Sutcliffe, prior to his showdown with Mayweather.

McGregor's immediate status within the UFC remains unclear. Following his fight with Cerrone, he had outlined plans for what he called a three-fight "season" in 202, but those plans seem to have collapsed amid the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

He initially expressed his hesitance at fighting within an empty arena, but is said to have cooled that stance after viewing the recent Justin Gaethje vs. Tony Ferguson fight at UFC 249.

However, the other variable is whether or not the UFC would buy into idea of sacrificing a Conor McGregor gate at a time when revenues are down due to COVID-19.

One suspects that if mixed martial arts can't provide a platform for McGregor at the moment, boxing may well make a move to secure his services.