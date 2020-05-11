'I'm back': Mike Tyson teases comeback as former champ demonstrates fearsome SPEED and POWER in Instagram montage (VIDEO)

Former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson has reminded fans why he was once the "Baddest Man on the Planet" as he teased a possible comeback by snarling and hammering at pads in a powerful Instagram montage.

The 53-year-old has been out of the ring for 15 years but has claimed he feels "unstoppable" after reportedly receiving a $1 million offer to make his comeback in Australia.

Now the former champion has posted a video on his Instagram in which he rushes at new trainer Rafael Cordeiro, smashing the pads while weaving in and out as part of a preview that is certain to remind fans of the incredible power with which he recorded 44 knockouts during a 50-fight career.

"Anything is possible when you are smart about it," wrote Tyson, again demonstrating how seriously he is taking his potential return. "Train smart."