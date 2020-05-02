Iron sharpening 'Iron': 53-year-old Mike Tyson shows off blistering SPEED and POWER ahead of rumored return to the ring (VIDEO)

'Iron' Mike Tyson doesn't appear to have lost a step in the 15 years he has been away from the ring, as the boxing legend showed off his thunderous speed and power ahead of a rumored comeback.

Tyson last fought in 2005 when he lost to Irish journeyman Kevin McBride and swiftly announced that he was hanging up his gloves.

Since then, Tyson has embarked on a successful post-fight career. He has become a public speaker of some repute, hosts the regular podcast Hotboxin' and is the owner of a burgeoning marijuana empire at his Tyson Ranch near Los Angeles.

Still, though, the lure of competition has led to many a retired boxer doubling back on retirement talk – and while Tyson's comeback won't see him pursuing a world title, he says that he is more than capable of taking part in a handful of exhibition bouts for charity.

And judging by the evidence Tyson posted to his Instagram page, it seems difficult to argue otherwise.

The five-second video shows Tyson working the pads with Brazilian MMA and kickboxing coach Rafael Cordeiro as he unleashed a devastating combination up top, before following up with a series of left hooks to the body.

Tyson's heavy-handed combination was then finished off with a powerful overhand right – the type of punch that earned Tyson the reputation as one of boxing's most fearsome punchers during his heyday.

"I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week," Tyson said on Instagram Live recently.

"That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts.

"I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.

"Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherf**ker like me. I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps.

"Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.

"I’m starting to put those combinations together. I’m in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the s*** out of me."

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he beat Trevor Berbick at the age of 20 to claim heavyweight gold in November 1986.

His reputation skyrocketed from that moment as he laid waste to a succession of contenders, only to see his reign come to an unexpected end when he was beaten by heavy underdog James "Buster" Douglas in Tokyo, Japan in 1990.

Tyson later served time after being convicted of rape before returning to the ring in 1995. He never strayed too far from the limelight, and infamously bit off a section of Evander Holyfield's ear during their heated grudge match in 1997. The two fighters have since reconciled.

But now it seems Tyson is eyeing a final chapter inside the ring, with his Instagram video seemingly proving that his legendary punch power remains very much at his disposal.