Mike Tyson shows off amazing physique & terrifying speed in fresh comeback VIDEO

Boxing great Mike Tyson continues to look in phenomenal shape as he seeks a return to the ring, giving fans another glimpse of his age-defying power and speed.

Incredibly, the 53-year-old has started sparring again, announcing he was “back” and looking to take part in exhibition fights — with former world heavyweight champions Evander Holyfield and Shannon Briggs both mentioned as possible opponents.

Iron Mike sent a message to his Chinese fans on social media platform Weibo on Wednesday where he proceeded to unleash a furious barrage of punches, showing a speed of ferocity that looks almost on a par with his peak years.

His brutal display, however, was eventually cut short when his dog interrupted the workout — prompting Tyson to burst out laughing.