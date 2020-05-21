 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mike Tyson shows off amazing physique & terrifying speed in fresh comeback VIDEO

21 May, 2020 11:14
Mike Tyson / Weibo
Boxing great Mike Tyson continues to look in phenomenal shape as he seeks a return to the ring, giving fans another glimpse of his age-defying power and speed.

Incredibly, the 53-year-old has started sparring again, announcing he was “back” and looking to take part in exhibition fights — with former world heavyweight champions Evander Holyfield and Shannon Briggs both mentioned as possible opponents.

Iron Mike sent a message to his Chinese fans on social media platform Weibo on Wednesday where he proceeded to unleash a furious barrage of punches, showing a speed of ferocity that looks almost on a par with his peak years.

His brutal display, however, was eventually cut short when his dog interrupted the workout — prompting Tyson to burst out laughing.

