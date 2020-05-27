'Who says no to a title shot?!' UFC champ Kamaru Usman SLAMS Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal for not stepping up to face him

UFC welterweight champion of the world Kamaru Usman is certainly an intimidating test for any fighter at 170 pounds, but even he's surprised that nobody has stepped forward to challenge him for his belt.

Usman finished former interim champion Colby Covington at UFC 245 last December to cement his position at the top of the UFC's welterweight division.

But since then, while there has been only talk of a possible title defense, nothing has been signed and sealed.

It seemed like the logical matchup would put Usman with the UFC's "BMF" champ, Jorge Masvidal, who also competes at 170 pounds. But despite the paid trading verbal jabs in the media over the last few months, that fight now seems less likely.

That's because Masvidal's recent social media posts have seen him turn his attention to the man he defeated for the "BMF" belt, Nate Diaz, whom he stopped on cuts during their fight at Madison Square Garden at UFC 244.

After that fight, and the somewhat anticlimactic conclusion, Masvidal promised Diaz a rematch in the cage. And now, instead of facing Usman for the undisputed UFC title, it seems a rematch with Diaz may now be "Gamebred's" more likely route.

With the Masvidal fight seemingly ebbing away, Usman, through his manager Ali Abdelaziz, took a different tack, and suggested that the UFC champ could offer a huge opportunity to the sport's biggest star, Conor McGregor, who this week set Twitter ablaze with his MMA Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) opinions.

A fight between Usman and McGregor would give the defending champ a big payday against the sport's biggest draw, and would also see McGregor get the chance to make UFC history and become the promotion's first-ever three-division champion.

However, despite being active on social media earlier in the week, McGregor has been noticeably silent since Usman's offer.

It's left the UFC welterweight champion puzzled, and wondering if his two big rivals actually want any part of him at all.

Speaking to ESPN, Usman said he had a message to both McGregor and Masvidal following their apparent snubs.

"This is what I have to say to both guys. Both guys are now champions of Twitter, typing stuff up on Twitter – that's what both guys are champions of, talking sh*t on Twitter," he said.

"In the history, who has ever said no to a title shot? I'm that only guy, I'm that boogeyman, that these guys are saying to a title shot for. And they better remain quiet, because we've seen.

"Jorge Masvidal, you've had the opportunity. April 18, you had the opportunity, you said no. May 9, you had the opportunity, you said no. June you said no and now July. You want to fight Nate, a fight that wasn't competitive.

"And Conor, you said you wanted to be the king of the 170 division, now you're quiet. So, you know what? Just remain quiet. That's what I expect.

"I've given both of you guys a shot, and none of you guys wanna take it."