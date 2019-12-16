'He must want to die': UFC champion Kamaru Usman dismisses Conor McGregor challenge

With the challenge of Colby Covington now in his rear view mirror, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is looking ahead to his next test - including discussion about dates with UFC legends 'GSP' and Conor McGregor.

Usman extended his undefeated UFC record to 11-0 (16-1 overall) when won last weekend's grudge match against Covington which topped the UFC 245 card in Las Vegas, but with that rivalry now in a cooling down period the champion must now look elsewhere for his next challenge.

Jorge Masvidal, arguably 2019's Fighter of the Year, certainly stands of the verge of title contention at 170lbs on the back of three impressive wins this calendar year, but if speculation is to be believed 'Gamebred' is hoping to complete the full set and face Nate Diaz's older brother Nick in early 2020.

Also on rt.com UFC 245: Kamaru Usman stops Colby Covington in five-round welterweight championship classic (VIDEO)

With true, bankable welterweight contenders at a premium, Usman has switched his gaze towards arguably the division's most well-known name, as well as a certain Irishman who has navigated more than a few weight classes in his time.

"If I had to choose, of course I want Georges [St-Pierre]," Usman said via TMZ. "I want 'GSP'. One more win and I tie him for the most consecutive wins [at welterweight]. How sweet would it be to actually get that win off of him?"

This won't be so easy. St-Pierre announced his retirement earlier this year, months after claiming the UFC middleweight title from Michael Bisping in New York City in November 2017. He vacated the title shortly after owing to a stomach complaint and hasn't fought since, despite lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov publicly attempting to pry him from the retired fighters list.

"That would be an extremely exciting fight because I think that we are the two 'hybrids' of the welterweight division, since the welterweight division has been going on," Usman said of the hypothetical match-up.

"When he came on the scene he could do it all. You know, systematically break guys down to make the fight look easy and I just think that I'm a better level of that. I've got the power, I've got the cardio, I've got the strength, I've got the speed and so I think it's a big, big fight and all due respect to Georges but I think I finish him."

The outlet then pointed Usman's attention to a tweet issued on Sunday by Conor McGregor in which he simply stated, "145. 155. 170" - the three weight classes that the Dubliner has fought it. Due to this being posted shortly after Usman's win against Covington, some speculated that it was a thinly-veiled threat aimed at Usman.

145. 155. 170. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 15, 2019

However, he wasn't buying what McGregor was selling.

"He must want to die," Usman stated plainly. "You saw what Khabib did to him, it wouldn't even be fair if I fought Conor.

"Much respect to Conor for what he's done for this sport and [the way] he transcended it but no, this ain't what you want. Sit down, little man. Sit down.

"Learn to walk before you can run because I would hurt that guy."