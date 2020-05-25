'Come to daddy': Kamaru Usman's manager offers Conor McGregor welterweight title shot as Jorge Masvidal targets Nate Diaz rematch
As well as Khabib, Ali Abdelaziz manages UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and suggested that McGregor would be their preferred backup option if their first-choice title defense against Jorge Masvidal doesn't come to fruition.
BMF champion Masvidal has recently turned his attention away from UFC champ Usman and towards a rematch with his most recent foe, Nate Diaz.
It's raised the possibility that Masvidal could be set to face Diaz in a rematch of their BMF title clash at UFC 244, where "Gamebred" defeated Diaz via third-round TKO when the octagonside doctors ruled a cut Diaz sustained during the fight was enough to halt the contest before the start of Round 4.
At the time, Masvidal said he'd give Diaz a rematch, and now it looks like the Miami fighter could be looking to get that fight booked.
I beg to differ #1of1https://t.co/zetR0QYpHq— Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 23, 2020
Lets run it back #theresurrection#andstill— Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 23, 2020
And if that happens, Abdelaziz said Usman wants to face McGregor instead.
"It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now. Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps," he tweeted.
It looks like #1 contender wants to fight Nate Diaz now . Good for him @TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot ? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps 😂— Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 24, 2020
Welterweight champ Usman's last outing saw him stop trash-talking former interim champ Colby Covington at UFC 245 last December, while McGregor demolished Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 in January, also at welterweight.
McGregor recently hinted that he's considering various weight classes in a recent Instagram post, where he stated, "What weight next, who knows?"
Rocking my @ProperWhiskey “One For All” t-shirt in aid of @tunnel2towers. Also with my new big 1ltre bottle, available now. It’s hard to tell it’s the 1ltre, I know. Its just i’m a big horse these days lol! What weight next, who knows. Good day today, thank you Lord 🙏
Perhaps "The Notorious" will get the chance to step in and fight for gold once again. If he does and is successful, he would become the first three-division champion in UFC history.