'Of course we want her!': WWE boss Triple H says wrestling giants will welcome back Ronda Rousey with open arms (VIDEO)

Former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey may have exited the WWE on seemingly angry terms, but one of the wrestling promotion's top execs said they would welcome her back to the roster whenever she was ready to make her comeback.

The WWE's executive vice president of global talent strategy and development Triple H, real name Paul Levesque, helped mastermind Rousey's original transition from MMA to WWE, and said he'd be delighted to welcome the former UFC women's bantamweight champion back to the squared circle once again.

Also on rt.com 'F*cking ungrateful': Ronda Rousey slams WWE fans as she plays down chances of wrestling return

"Of course we want her! Of course we do! One of the greatest performers for us ever," he told TMZ Sports.

"I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out."

Rousey made her name inside the cage, where she captured the world titles in Strikeforce, then the UFC, as she made history as the first woman to win a fight inside the octagon, the first woman to hold a UFC world title and became one of the most dominant champions in the promotion's history.

After she was knocked out by Holly Holm, then Amanda Nunes, Rousey departed MMA and reappeared in the WWE, where she became an instant hit.

But "Rowdy" walked away from wrestling earlier this year, slamming the WWE's fans as "f*cking ungrateful," and taking shots at some of her female wrestling colleagues on her way out the door.

Also on rt.com Fake news: Wrestling fans SLAM Ronda Rousey, rivals threaten to 'knock her the f*ck out' over claims WWE fights aren't real

But despite firing verbal shots at the WWE's fanbase and roster, Triple H said the door remained open for a Rousey return.

"The thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying," he explained.

"Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?

"We still have a great relationship on everything and when she is ready, absolutely [welcome her back]."