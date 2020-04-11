'F*cking ungrateful': Ronda Rousey slams WWE fans as she plays down chances of wrestling return

Ronda Rousey has talked down the chances of a full-time return to the world of WWE as the former UFC star accused wrestling fans of being "f*cking ungrateful."

After blazing a trail in MMA, where she became the UFC's inaugural women's bantamweight champion, Rousey swapped the cage for the wrestling ring by joining the WWE in 2018.

Competing under her 'Rowdy' moniker, Rousey went on to pick up the WWE Raw women's title before losing the belt to Ireland's Becky Lynch at the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in April 2019.

That was the last time Rousey, 33, has been seen in the ring however, as she stepped away from the limelight to take a break with her husband, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, and spend more time with her family.

Speaking to former 'Jackass' star Steve-O on his 'Wild Ride' podcast, Rousey said she missed the performance aspect of the WWE, but suggested she is in no rush to return to the organization, not least because of its "ungrateful fans."

“Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theater," Rousey said.

"But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. And when I did get home, I was so sleep deprived cause you just don’t have time to lay down.

"If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn’t need the money.

"So it’s just like, what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f*cking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?

"I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*** these fans, dude.’"

Also on rt.com Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne defends WWE legend Bret 'Hitman' Hart from crazed fan (VIDEO)

Rousey's ring absence comes despite the fact that the California fighter is under contract with the WWE until April of 2021.

The only woman to pin Rousey during her wrestling career remains Irish women's star Lynch, who defeated the former UFC bantamweight champ in a 'Triple Threat' match also featuring Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey in April of last year.