Mike Tyson says deal will be done WITHIN DAYS for comeback fight: 'We got so many guys that want to do this'

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has said fans could find out within days who he will face in his much-hyped ring comeback at the age of 53.

Preparations continue for Tyson to make his ring return after 15 years away, with erstwhile rival Evander Holyfield tipped as a possible opponent - but 'Iron' Mike says there are numerous big names in the mix.

The former 'Baddest Man on the Planet' has revealed a deal is close to being signed with another boxer to seal the event.

"I’m feeling better than I’ve ever felt in my life. God has been merciful to me man,” he told Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio show.

“Yo Wayne, I’m 230 [pounds] right now! Man I’m just getting ready you know, I’m just getting ready to help some people out who are less fortunate than me. I’m gonna do this charity event."

Tyson has been posting training videos to social media in the past few weeks that show he has lost little of the fearsome punching power that made him one of the most legendary figures in boxing history.

And despite his advancing years, 'Iron Mike' says he’s more than ready to take on anyone, no matter how big the name.

He revealed that negotiations have been taking place with representatives of several big-name fighters, but he wouldn’t confirm that one of those is fellow-veteran and former undisputed heavyweight champion Holyfield, 57, who has been releasing his own training videos this week.

"Nah, nah, we got many guys," Tyson said. "Listen we’ve got so many guys that want to do this man. We’re in calls, we’re doing business with guys right now.

"You’re not going to believe the names when the names come out. Some time this week we’ll have the contract done," he added.

Tyson promises he won’t be benefiting financially from his comeback however, despite having to make previous returns to the ring due to cash problems.

"I’m going to take this money and help these homeless and we’re going to help these addicted brothers,” he said.

“Because I’ve been homeless and I’ve been addicted so I know the struggle. Not many people have survived like I did."