'Preparing for battle': 57yo Holyfield fires warning with new training VIDEO as talk of comeback fight vs Tyson gathers pace

Evander Holyfield is looking in astonishing shape as he trains with Wladimir Klitschko ahead of a boxing comeback and possible exhibition fight against fellow heavyweight veteran ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

You might be forgiven for thinking you’d woken up in the early 1990s this morning, but former undisputed heavyweight champion Holyfield and erstwhile ring rival Tyson really are continuing to move toward a possible fight - and both are defying biology judging by the remarkable shape they’re in at 57 and 53 respectively.

Ex-champ Holyfield has been holed up in a private gym with fellow ring-legend Klitschko and posted an impressive video to Twitter showing off some lightning speed on the pads, skipping, bench-pressing weights and menacingly throwing a huge steel chain around his neck.

The 'Real Deal’ high-fived Klitschko and former light-heavyweight champ Antonio Tarver who was holding the pads in the workout montage, which they trailed: “Team Holyfield preparing for battle.”

Tyson has also been posting video updates of his preparation for an amazing comeback - the latest of which came on Wednesday this week as he appeared to be in ripped condition.

Also on rt.com 'Fighting with the spirit of Mao': Mike Tyson shows off amazing physique & terrifying speed in fresh comeback VIDEO

And he certainly isn’t averse to fanning the flames of just how big an event a rematch with Holyfield could be, telling TMZ: “Listen I don't know if me and Evander are going to get in the ring but it would be awesome for charity.

“Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together as arch enemies, doing it for the humanity of people, for people less fortunate than ourselves. What would that be like? ‘That’s something that’s never been done by any entertainer or any sports figure in the history of sports."

While Tyson v Holyfield could well be in the works, other fighters are also lining up to take a shout at the baddest man on the planet, including ex-UFC champ Andrei Arlovski.

Also on rt.com 'One round boxing, one round MMA': Ex-UFC heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski challenges Mike Tyson to switch styles on ring return

Meanwhile, current heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he’d love to see Tyson back in the ring. Tyson has long been AJ’s hero, and the Brit puts him right alongside Muhammad Ali as the greatest of all time.

“For everyone else it is a ‘comeback’ but for him it is just what he does, he is a fighter,” said Joshua.

“He has probably just taken a little break, everyone else is thinking ‘oh my God, Mike Tyson is making a comeback’.

“But Tyson is probably just thinking ‘this is what I do, I am a fighter by nature’.

“If he is back in the ring then I would love to see it, I will definitely be one of the viewers, that’s for sure.

“He was the man when I was growing up, I watched him on YouTube."