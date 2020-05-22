Saints & sinners: Live SEX CAM site Stripchat makes $15mn offer to brand name on NFL stadium in daring bid to 'penetrate sports'

Bosses at adult webcam site Stripchat have claimed that their bid to sponsor the home of NFL team the New Orleans Saints, whose owners are seeking new partners to help support humanitarian causes, is a "wonderful opportunity."

The 76,000-capacity Louisiana stadium could be known as the Stripchat Superdome when millions of people around the world watch annual NFL decider the Super Bowl take place there in 2023 under a bold bid submitted by the adult site this week.

The hugely popular porn portal wants to plow some of its riches into the Saints when current stadium sponsors Mercedes-Benz end their deal next year, choosing New Orleans because they claim they have an affiliation with the city's reputation for fun.

"I’d like to think that we here at Stripchat embody some of New Orleans’ character and flair," communications director Max Bennett told the Saints in an audacious pitch to take over the rights.

"As one of the world’s leading adult webcam sites that averages over 60 million visitors per month, we know a thing or two about having a good time.

"In our opinion, New Orleans is the party capital of the United States. It’s always been synonymous with nightlife and entertainment.

"It comes alive at night, with people wandering the neon-hued promenade of one the most famous nightlife strips in the world — Bourbon Street.

"We have been looking into penetrating the sports world and think this is a wonderful opportunity to do so by announcing a bid of up to $15 million for the naming rights to the Superdome."

NFL fans reacted with a torrent of jokes and memes in response to the offer, with many likening the idea to adult entertainment giant Pornhub sponsoring a stadium.

"If this was literally anywhere else in America, except maybe Vegas, I would immediately dismiss this," said one.

Bennett, who describes Stripchat as "social entertainment" and has seen many sex workers move to join the site while the US has been under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, could be foiled by the Saints' stated strategic ambitions when it comes to partnerships.

Saints' billionaire owner, Gayle Benson, received an award from Pope Benedict XVI alongside her late husband for services to the Catholic church in 2012, and have since donated millions to philanthropic causes led by religious organizations.

As part of a denial that she had offered money to the clergy to help pay for alleged molestation cases in February, Benson insisted that devout faith was "the core foundation from which we live our daily lives."

Saints communications boss Greg Bensel said that the "iconic" stadium, which research has shown is viewed far more positively by fans than most NFL venues, was "so attractive" to naming rights bidders and would provide "quantifiable" investment returns.

"The Saints will ask the next naming rights sponsor to collaborate on targeted efforts impacting the Gulf Coast region," added Forbes.

"[They want] an emphasis on education, innovation, environmental stewardship, world-class recruitment, sustainable initiatives and more."