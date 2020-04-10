'I did not allow porn magazines': Did Brazil stars use 'sex kits' to ease tension at 2002 World Cup?

Legendary Brazil boss 'Big Phil' Scolari could have reached an agreement with his players to allow them to receive pornographic magazines during their World Cup win in 2002, a new report on the controversy has suggested.

Scolari reacted furiously when Sao Paulo daily newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo claimed that his Brazil squad were given a package of porn magazines as "sex kits" during their time away from home at the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

According to ESPN, only Kaka – a 20-year-old prodigy whose evangelical Christianity saw him wait until his marriage three years later before having sex – was excluded from the consignment of saucy material provided to the players.

Now Spanish daily Diario AS has suggested that the kit may have existed and been permitted by Scolari for use as Brazil's campaign continued all the way to the final, keeping the players away from home for more than 50 days.

Edilson, who was one of the strikers included in the traveling party at the expense of legendary goalscorer Romario, joked that he would use an "inflatable doll" if the kit was outlawed, but Scolari, who accused reporters of attempting to unsettle his squad, was less amused.

"I did not allow the distribution of pornographic magazines," he insisted, defying the team's press officer to immediately confront the press after the story emerged.

"You want a mess but you are not going to get it. If I want, I end your coverage here."

A calmer Scolari addressed the media again the following day to reiterate his rebuttal of the rumors, which claimed the magazines had been delivered to the team in South Korea.

In the first of two stints in charge of Brazil during a career in which he also managed Portugal and Chelsea, the Catholic coach reportedly relaxed his original rules to allow his players to have sex "in moderation" after games.

Stars including Rivaldo and team captain Emerson Ferreira also spoke out to echo Scolari, although full-back Roberto Carlos admitted he had found the story funny.

The salacious allegations failed to unduly distract Scolari and his players as they swept to glory by winning all seven of their matches on their way to lifting the trophy.

Scolari left his position at the end of the tournament but returned to the hot-seat in 2012 for a reign that ended after the 2014 finals.