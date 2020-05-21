'I want to face top boxing heavyweights': UFC's Francis Ngannou says he's ready to step in the ring with Dillian Whyte
Ngannou ferociously smashed his last four opponents in a row in just 45 seconds, 26 seconds, 71 seconds, and this month, just 20 seconds. Now the hard-punching knockout artist says he is open to following UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s lead by making a high-profile boxing debut.
In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Cameroonian powerhouse spoke of his determination to break into the sport.
"I know Anthony Joshua, but Dillian Whyte? I only heard about him when people sent me articles about him. I didn't know him before."
Whyte previously told Sky Sports about Ngannou: "I ain't got no beef with the guy, he's one of the top heavyweights.
“I think I'll knock him out — it's not like I hate him, or I dislike him."
Ngannou replied to Whyte’s remarks: "Everyone says what they want and I don't think anything about that.
"Yes, I would have a boxing match. Whoever is possible and whenever is possible. The top heavyweights."