'I want to face top boxing heavyweights': UFC's Francis Ngannou says he's ready to step in the ring with Dillian Whyte

21 May, 2020 10:22
Francis Ngannou © Reuters / Jasen Vinlove
The UFC's top heavyweight contender, Francis Ngannou, says he would step into the boxing ring to face any of the famous heavyweights, with Dillian Whyte being his first target.

Ngannou ferociously smashed his last four opponents in a row in just 45 seconds, 26 seconds, 71 seconds, and this month, just 20 seconds. Now the hard-punching knockout artist says he is open to following UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s lead by making a high-profile boxing debut. 

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Cameroonian powerhouse spoke of his determination to break into the sport.

"I know Anthony Joshua, but Dillian Whyte? I only heard about him when people sent me articles about him. I didn't know him before."

Whyte previously told Sky Sports about Ngannou: "I ain't got no beef with the guy, he's one of the top heavyweights.

“I think I'll knock him out — it's not like I hate him, or I dislike him."

Ngannou replied to Whyte’s remarks: "Everyone says what they want and I don't think anything about that.

"Yes, I would have a boxing match. Whoever is possible and whenever is possible. The top heavyweights."

