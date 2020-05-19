NFL player wielded GUN and 'threatened to kill everybody' during poker game row over 'alleged sexual assault of four-year-old son'

Cody Latimer's attorney has claimed an investigation is underway into a sexual assault allegation against one of the players who was involved in a poker game that led to the wide receiver being arrested on multiple felony charges.

Latimer's best friend, who hosted the poker night at his home, said the Washington Redskins player had snapped during a game, rowed with another guest, left the house and then returned half an hour later carrying a firearm and threatening to "kill everybody," according to police documents.

The former Denver Broncos star is accused of telling his friend that he had saved two rounds of ammunition for them and their girlfriend before calming down and removing the bullets from the gun, only to grow angry again and fire two shots near the complainant before wrestling with his friend.

The charges allege that Latimer had been pinned against a wall but injured the host by hitting him over the head with the weapon.

Now Latimer's representative in court, where he faces charges, including second-degree assault and illegally using a gun, has claimed that law enforcement officers suspect one of the individuals at the gathering of sexually assaulting Latimer's four-year-old son.

Harvey Steinberg said the accusations of assault were not against Latimer, who appeared in court on Monday following the incident in Colorado in the early hours of Saturday.

"There's an entire back story to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine," Steinberg said in a statement.

"Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known."

Police were called after a witness reported hearing the gunshots, with Latimer's friend taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries following the scuffle.

Latimer credited his son, Jacolby, with changing his “young, dumb, hard-headed" approach after he joined the New York Giants on a $2.5-million-a-year salary in 2018.

"You don’t want [him] to see his dad be a failure," he told the New York Post at the time. "He made me focus on life and see it from a different perspective.

“My son – that’s what did it, when I had him. I got to do it for him."

The Redskins acknowledged the development and said they had informed NFL officials. "We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time," they added in a statement.