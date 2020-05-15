'It's ironic he's on his knees': Gaethje mocks McGregor for 'losing clout' as newly-crowned UFC interim champ targets Khabib

Justin Gaethje continued his war of words with UFC rival Conor McGregor as he accused him of “getting on his knees” for a shot at the title.

Gaethje blew the lightweight division open as he claimed the interim lightweight title with his brutal win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on Saturday night.

The victory put Gaethje in pole position to take on undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but McGregor was quick to throw his name into the discussion.

The Irish superstar insisted he would fight Gaethje for the belt in July - but Dana White abruptly shot down his claims.

In a tirade of social media posts, McGregor claimed he would be next in line as he predicted Khabib would “bottle” his title defense.

McGregor then went on to claim he was “super excited for the lightweight title bout in July,” but Gaethje insists the Irishman will be involved in no such bout.

Gaethje has since hit out at McGregor on Twitter as he claimed the former two-weight champion has lost his fight appeal.

The American tweeted: "Isn't it ironic that this dude is on his knees.

"Careful Conor McGregor you are losing your clout.

"Dustin Poirier is sitting there ready to go like I was for the last three years."

Isn’t it ironic that this dude is on his knees. Careful @TheNotoriousMMA you are losing your clout. @DustinPoirier is sitting there ready to go like I was for the last 3 years. #gaethjevskhabib@danawhite@seanshelby@Mickmaynard2pic.twitter.com/WUCbDFnHM4 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 15, 2020

McGregor has already threatened to "f*cking butcher” Gaethje when the pair go head-to-head in Octagon.

In a series of posts on Twitter, he said: "Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs [Khabib], we all know.

"Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

"I am going to f*cking butcher you. Your teeth. I'm going to put them on a f*cking necklace.

"Speak on my skills as a father? You are f*cking dead."

UFC president Dana White has since reiterated that the plan is for Gaethje to face Nurmagomedov later this year.

“I spoke to Khabib today and he told me he’d be ready in September,” White said on Sportnet’s Tim & Sid.

“Conor will probably fight this summer, then you have the Gaethje-Khabib fight in September, and then that will line up a fight for the winner.”