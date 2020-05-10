 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I want the real thing!' Justin Gaethje REFUSES to wear interim belt after UFC 249 win, calls for unification bout with Khabib

10 May, 2020 06:03
'I want the real thing!' Justin Gaethje REFUSES to wear interim belt after UFC 249 win, calls for unification bout with Khabib
Justin Gaethje could be forgiven for being in celebratory mood after capturing the UFC interim lightweight title at UFC 249, but "The Highlight" insisted his work was far from done, and he wants to face Khabib Nurmagomedov next.

Gaethje produced a near-perfect display to pick apart former interim champion Tony Ferguson through four rounds at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

And in the fifth and final round, Gaethje finally broke down "El Cucuy" as referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the contest at the 3:38 mark.

Gaethje was briefly presented with the interim title belt, but he quickly waved it away, explaining to UFC co-commentator Joe Rogan that he was waiting for "the real thing."

Of course, he was referring to the undisputed UFC lightweight title currently held by Khabib, who he replaced on the card when the Russian star found himself stranded in his homeland.

It forced the UFC into a rethink, as they drafted Gaethje in to face Ferguson for an interim title. And even though he won the fight, Gaethje said his goal is to hold the undisputed belt, and wants to face Khabib next.

"Khabib is the best in the world," he said.

"I've been working since I was four for challenges like this, and I'm happy to represent the United States of America against Dagestan, or Russia's best.

"He's 28-0, and there's no other challenge I want right now. I want to fight him."

