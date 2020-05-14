Rhymes and rackets: Ukrainian tennis starlet Dayana Yastremska drops debut rap track (VIDEO)

Rising Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska has dropped her debut solo track 'Thousands of Me', showing the 19-year-old ace can handle rhymes just as well as a racket.

World number 25 Yastremska premiered the pop-rap track on her social media accounts this week, as she announced her first foray into the music world.

On the track - which has already gained more than 60,000 views across Instagram and YouTube - Yastremska raps in Russian about a recovery from the "lies" of a broken relationship.

"Multidimensionality or 'Thousands of Me'. Sometimes we think that we never cross the line to the blurry unknown!" wrote the tennis starlet, who has three WTA titles to her name.

"We just believe we lack the internal capacity, power, or support of the relatives.

"By the way, many continue to live inside of their shells, never fully recognizing their capabilities and talents hidden within.

"Once I thought that the whole idea of singing is not about me.

"But still today I am having a party, a birthday of the dream, a birthday of an absolutely new ME!

"Dream and believe in your strengths. I would like to thank everyone involved for their support and professionalism."

Yastremska courted widespread praise from fans for the track, with one writing: "Bravo Dayana, really good debut."

"Talented at everything, clever girl," wrote another, accompanying the message with flame emojis.

Yastremska also confirmed that the proceeds from any sales of the song - which is available on the likes of Apple Music, Google Play and Spotify - would go to charity.

The release of the track comes as Yastremska and her fellow pros endure an enforced break from the WTA tour caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The men's and women's tours have both been suspended until at least mid-June, although doubts remain over the resumption of action any time soon given the global nature of the pandemic and varying travel restrictions around the world.

Yastremska has at least been staying in shape in lockdown, sharing clips of beach workouts from her native Odessa on the Black Sea coast with her 70,000 Instagram fans.

The rising Ukrainian racket star won two WTA titles last year, but also made headlines when she broke down in tears following defeat to Serena Williams in their round-of-16 clash at the Australian Open.

Williams consoled the then-18-year-old, reassuring her that she "did amazing."

Also on rt.com 'You did amazing, don't cry!': Serena consoles tearful teenager Yastremska at Aus Open (VIDEO)

Family woes struck not long after that match for Yastremska when her mother Marina, who also works as her coach, suffered a serious eye injury when a champagne bottle exploded in her face.

She was rushed to hospital requiring surgery to save her right eye - an incident which Yastremska has admitted rattled her, but did not stop her from winning the Thailand Open title soon after, which she followed up with another title in Strasbourg in May.

Yastremska went as far as the fourth round at Wimbledon last year - her best Grand Slam run to date - but fell to retiring Danish great Caroline Wozniacki in the second round of this year's Australian Open - the last major before Covid-19 stopped play.