Game, set, match: Wimbledon 2020 officially CANCELED due to Covid-19 pandemic

This summer's Wimbledon 2020 tennis Grand Slam tournament has been officially canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced on Wednesday.

The 134th Wimbledon Championships was due to take place from June 29 to July 12 but will instead now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

"It is with great regret that the main board of the All England Club and the committee of management of the championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic," the AELTC said in a statement.

It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021.https://t.co/c0QV2ymGAt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 1, 2020

"Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen – the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life."

It is the first time in 75 years the tournament has been canceled; The Second World War prevented organizers from staging the grass court tournament from 1940-1945.