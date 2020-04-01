 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Game, set, match: Wimbledon 2020 officially CANCELED due to Covid-19 pandemic

1 Apr, 2020 15:07
Reuters / HANNAH MCKAY
This summer's Wimbledon 2020 tennis Grand Slam tournament has been officially canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced on Wednesday.

The 134th Wimbledon Championships was due to take place from June 29 to July 12 but will instead now be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

"It is with great regret that the main board of the All England Club and the committee of management of the championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic," the AELTC said in a statement.

"Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen – the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life."

It is the first time in 75 years the tournament has been canceled; The Second World War prevented organizers from staging the grass court tournament from 1940-1945.

