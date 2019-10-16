‘My worst match’ – Dayana Yastremska on tearful experience of playing against Serena Williams (VIDEO)

Rising Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska opened up about her experience of facing US tennis legend Serena Williams, calling the Grand Slam encounter the “worst ever” match of her career.

The world number 28, who is taking part in the Kremlin Cup this week, said that she was too nervous in her third-round Australian Open match against Williams.

The game itself was not that memorable, as the 23-time Grand Slam winner didn’t have any trouble dispatching her less decorated rival. However, it was Williams’ actions after the match that was widely discussed, as she consoled the tearful teenager following her defeat.

“You did amazing, don’t cry,” Williams said to the young Ukrainian player while walking to the net to shake hands with her.

Yastremska said she will have a better chance of winning if they meet again.

“Yes, for sure I remember because this was one of the best experiences for me playing with her,” she told RT.

“And I think I got kind of too… nervous during this match, but you know, after I just watched it, after I realized everything, I can say that next time if I… play with her, I will have a lot of chances to win.”

The 19-year-old player also thanked Williams for her support, adding that it was one of the worst matches she has ever played.

“No, I actually forgot already about this match. Because it was one of the worst matches I’ve played. But still the words she told me, it’s really nice; it’s very [memorable],” she said.

Yastremska, the winner of three WTA titles, said that despite reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon, she is not satisfied with her performance this season.

“Well, I wouldn’t say it’s fantastic; it could be much better because I know it could be better. But I’m happy that at least I could make that kind of results. I’m going to work even harder to show better results in Grand Slams,” she told RT.

“I feel good while playing on the WTA tour and yes, they still call me a teenager, but I think that I’m ready in the level [of play] and with [being at] the right age to show good results here [at the Kremlin Cup].”

Talking the season-ending event, the Ukrainian star said she wants to finish on a positive note by winning the Kremlin Cup.

“I’m always telling myself that it doesn’t matter how you start and you play [during] the season, you have to finish it very good. And my goal for right now is to play as good as possible here. For sure I want to win this tournament because I love to play at this tournament because it’s really nice. I also hope I’m going to get in for the Masters top 20 in Zhuhai. I will try my best to finish as good as possible.”